Girard-Perregaux launches an "unexpected two-tone chronograph" – and I'm in love

Is 2026 the year two-tone makes a proper comeback?

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Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph 42mm two-tone
(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)
Quick Summary

Girard-Perregaux has launched a new chronograph.

The Laureato Chronograph 42mm is now available in a two-tone version.

If you're on the hunt for a luxury chronograph with modern styling and a reasonable price tag, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato collection should be on your radar. The model definitely pays some homage to models like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, but with a healthy splash of its own personality on top.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph 42mm two-tone

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

That's certainly unexpected, but perhaps it shouldn't be. Stand among as many watch collectors as I do in this job, and you'll know that there's been a quiet revival of interest in mixed metals for a while now – we've seen it on models like this Piaget Polo 79.

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As mentioned above, that case sits 42mm across, and 12.16mm tall. It houses the brand's GP03300-2761 movement, which offers automatic chronograph functionality with a 4Hz beat rate and a minimum of 46 hours of power reserve.

The dial is a deep, chocolate brown colour, and features a Clou de Paris pattern on the main dial, with concentric circles on the sub-dials. The colour and the Clou de Paris is mirrored on the strap, which is rubber, in keeping with the sporty styling of the piece.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph 42mm two-tone

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

You'll also find a respectable 100m of water resistance on offer. That's not exactly going to rival your dive watch, but it's respectable for a watch of this style, and should keep concerns of day-to-day hardiness at bay.

Priced at £21,600 (approx. €25,000 / US$30,000 / AU$40,000) the model is definitely not cheap, with the obvious impact of the precious metal clear to see.

Still, if you're looking for a stylish, modern chronograph, this is definitely worthy of a place in the conversation.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross