New Christopher Ward GMT uses a long-awaited feature to make it tick

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has unveiled its first ever True GMT. That's part of the Atelier collection, and features an in-house caliber.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll know that GMT complications have become massively popular in recent years. It's not hard to see why, either – whether you're a frequent flyer, work for an international business, or simply like to know the time around the world at a glance, this complication makes sense.

Once you get into the world of GMTs, the conversation gets even more granular. Many seek out the so-called 'true' GMT – a name which grinds my gears for its condescending nature, but that's a story for another day – which allows the free adjustment of the hour hand, desired by travellers landing in a new location and looking to quickly set the local time.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Now, Christopher Ward has unveiled a 'true' GMT watch – and they certainly haven't done things by halves. The model comes as part of the new Atelier collection, which houses some of the brand's more adventurous efforts in the low-budget, high-horology space.

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That features a brand new in-house movement, called the calibre CW-002. That's an important reference for fans of the brand, filling the gap between the CW-001 – a renamed SH21 movement – and the CW-003 found in the Christopher Ward C12 Loco.

That's a COSC-certified movement, which operates with a 4Hz beat rate and offer a stellar 120 hours of power reserve. No, that's not a typo – expect a full five days of use from this thing.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

All of that sits within a 40.5mm case crafted from stainless steel. It does sit 14.15mm tall, which is chunkier than you'd expect for this case diameter. Still, I had a brief chance to try an early prototype last summer, and it certainly didn't feel gargantuan.

The model is offered in two different finish options, with a silver or black dial available. Both feature a power reserve indicator at the nine o'clock position, a small seconds register at six o'clock and an open-worked aperture next to a date window at the three o'clock position.

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Given that so much is happening on that dial, it's quite remarkable that it still feels relatively clean and easy to read. You'll also find different accent colours on each – orange for the silver dial and teal and red for the black.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Those accents are married in the rubber strap option, with a colour matched orange or teal option for the two models. Of course, if you'd prefer to go with a stainless steel bracelet, that's also offered, with the three-link Bader bracelet in use here.

Pricing for the various options and currencies can be found in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Christopher Ward C63 True GMT on rubber strap Christopher Ward C63 True GMT on bracelet GBP £2,895 £2,995 EUR €3,775 €3,905 USD $3,995 $4,135 AUD (approx.) $5,450 $5,650

Personally, I think this is a really attractive prospect. As with the aforementioned C12 Loco and the Christopher Ward Bel Canto before it, this watch is trying to push the envelope and I will always applaud the brand for that. I hope this can form more insight for them, and that we continue to see excellent, innovative new watches in the future.