Move over James Bond – Jack Ryan's Citizen watch is about to steal all the headlines

Quick Summary When Jack Ryan: Ghost War arrives later this month, watch lovers will have something to ogle. The Citizen Attesa collection will take a starring role in the new flick.

Think of the watches worn by action movie heroes, and you probably picture the iconic suite of James Bond watches. But now, there's a new player on the scene.

When the new Jack Ryan: Ghost War movie launches later this month, watch fans will have something to keep their eye out for. The lead role – played by actor John Krasinski – sees Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan sporting a Citizen Attesa model.

(Image credit: Citizen)

It's a pairing which really works. The Attesa collection represents the pinnacle of the brand's output, with cutting-edge technology throughout.

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The specific model used in the movie – the Citizen Attesa Satellite Wave GPS – is described as a satellite timekeeping perpetual calendar. That include the most advanced movement for Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS watches, gaining a signal reception in as little as three seconds to keep accurate time.

There's also a world time function, which features 27 cities and 40 different time zones, a chronograph, a perpetual calendar and more. All of that sits inside of a 45mm case crafted from Super Titanium, with a matching bracelet.

(Image credit: Citizen)

For those who aren't aware, that material is proprietary for Citizen, and takes regular titanium but puts it through a surface-hardening treatment. The result is five times harder and 40% lighter than steel, while retaining its hypoallergenic properties.

The piece is also water resistant up to 100m – not exactly dive watch specs, but more than enough for everyday use – while the Eco-Drive technology ensures you'll never need to change the battery.

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If you fancy wearing the look yourself, you can. The model is priced at £1,595 (approx. €1,850 / US$2,170 / AU$3,020), making it a relatively affordable piece compared to the Omega Seamaster model worn by James Bond.

When you factor in the full suite of features on offer here, it feels like pretty decent value. It's not hard to see why Jack Ryan opted to use one.