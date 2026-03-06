Omega’s new Seamaster watch pays tribute to the Winter Paralympics

QUICK SUMMARY Omega has debuted the new Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 to kick off the Winter Paralympics. The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 measures 43.5mm and has bold colours inspired by the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem.

If you couldn’t get enough of the Olympic Winter Games, don’t worry as there’s still more to look forward to as the Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are kicking off from the 6th - 15th March. What’s even better is that Omega has debuted a new watch to mark the occasion which I’m sure we’ll see flying down the slopes on many athlete’s wrists.

Omega plays a big role in the Olympic Games, as it’s the official timekeeper for both the Olympics and Paralympics. Omega previously launched a special edition Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026 last year ahead of the event which featured a white and blue ‘frosted’ dial and the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem in the date window and as a medallion on the caseback.

Omega has done something similar for its new special edition Winter Paralympics watch. The new Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 is inspired by the emblem which is stamped on the grade 5 titanium caseback and featured on the dial.

Measuring 43.5mm, the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 is made from white ceramic which is present on the bezel ring, case, helium escape valve and crown. The dial is also white and is laser engraved to give it a ‘frosting’ look, inspired by freshly fallen snow.

(Image credit: Omega)

If you look closer at the dial, you’ll see the ‘26’ Milano Cortina 2026 emblem which is a clear nod to the games. The hour markers, which include straight bars for 12, 3, 6 and 9, and circles for the other numbers, are filled with Super-LumiNova for better visibility in darker conditions.

For a further tribute to the Winter Paralympics, the seconds hand is coloured in red, blue and green which are the same colours as the competition’s logo. Powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 movement, the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 has a 55 hour power reserve, and is finished with a white rubber strap.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 is available to buy now for £8,800.