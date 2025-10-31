This special Omega made for the winter Olympics is ice cold

QUICK SUMMARY Omega celebrates the 2026 Winter Olympic Games with a very cool Speedster 38, complete with snow-inspired dial and icy blue bezel. Priced at £5,700, the watch is available now via Omega boutiques.

Next year’s Milano Cortina 2026 will mark 90 years of Omega being the official timekeeper of the Olympic Winter Games – so, naturally, there’s a new watch to celebrate.

It’s called the Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026 and, in a couple of words, it’s ice cold. Almost literally, thanks to how its white dial overlaid with a light blue frosting. The design is supposed to look like a finger has traced the logo of the 2026 Winter Games into some fresh, powdery snow.

It’s a lovely detail, and when paired with a polished stainless steel case, blue ceramic bezel wing and blue hands and markers, it’s a striking but sophisticated timepiece. I can imagine it sitting beautifully beneath some quality knitwear at the après ski bar.

(Image credit: Omega)

Another fun detail is how the date window, at the six o’clock position, uses the event’s font for ‘26’, while the subdials are varnished then finished with a special azurage technique, intended to resemble the clean lines of a freshly prepared ski slope. Further nods are found on the second hand, which uniquely shifts from white to blue to match the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem – and the emblem itself appears as a medallion on the case back.

Being a Speedmaster, the watch has a tackymetre on its fixed bezel. This is used to calculate the average speed of an object traveling a known distance – such as a downhill speed skier, or perhaps a bobsleigh.

(Image credit: Omega)

The watch is driven by Omega’s Calibre 3330 automatic mechanical movement, which has 52 hours of power reserve. The 38 mm case is water resistant to 100 metres and the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal. It comes on a stainless steel bracelet and is presented in a special Milano Cortina 2026 box.

Priced at £5,700 and not a limited-edition, the watch is available now via Omega boutiques.