OMEGA keeps shrinking its watches with new Constellation timepieces

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has debuted two new sizes of its Constellation watches. Available in 25mm and 28mm sizes, the OMEGA Constellation timepieces now come in more colourways, including burgundy and peacock blue.

Honey, they’ve shrunk the watch! OMEGA has just debuted two smaller sizes in its Constellation collection and new colourways. The new sizes are in keeping with the manufacturer’s 2025 trend of shrinking its watches to better fit smaller wrists.

The OMEGA Constellation collection launched back in 1952, and features an eight-star medallion on the caseback, inspired by the Geneva Observatory. The new OMEGA Constellation watches still keep this feature, but have a more modern and contemporary look with its polished surfaces and use of gemstones.

To appeal to women and those with smaller wrists, OMEGA has now added 25mm and 28mm sizes to its Constellation line-up. The new watch sizes are available in eight references, including new dial colours and case materials.

This isn’t the first time that OMEGA has gone ‘super small’ with its watches. The watch manufacturer launched new Aqua Terra watches in 30mm , but 25mm seems to be the smallest size that OMEGA makes. But despite its small size, OMEGA still manages to give its Constellation timepieces plenty of exciting features.

(Image credit: OMEGA)

Both sizes of the OMEGA Constellation are powered by the OMEGA Calibre 4061 quartz movement and are water resistant to 30 metres. The caseback still has the constellation medallion, precision-bevelled claws and Roman numerals on the bezel as additional hour markers.

The 25mm versions of the OMEGA Constellation are available in a range of colours and materials. It has two distinct dial options, including aventurine glass in blue and steel with 18K Senda Gold.

For the 28mm edition, the OMEGA Constellation watches have three new colours, including burgundy, peacock blue and black and silver. The 28mm watches are my favourite as they have 18K white gold skeletonised hands to add more dimension to the dials.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prices for the new OMEGA Constellation watches start at £5,300 / $5,900.