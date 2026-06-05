IKEA's new £45 cast iron barbecue is the summer bargain nobody seems to be talking about

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its new Soluppgång Barbecue, a compact cast iron charcoal grill designed to offer affordable outdoor cooking without compromising on performance. Priced at just £45/$79, it features heat-retaining cast iron construction, built-in airflow vents for faster cooking and a portable design that's ideal for smaller gardens, patios and camping trips.

Whilst everyone is searching for the best barbecue upgrade this summer from the brands they already know, IKEA has quietly launched its own option for an incredibly affordable price. The new Soluppgång Barbecue costs just £45 and features a cast iron design that's designed to distribute heat evenly across the grill for more consistent cooking.

Although IKEA has made headlines recently with its growing range of affordable smart home gadgets, the retailer has never shied away from kitchen and outdoor cooking products either. Last year, the Gåtebo 3-in-1 Microwave Oven proved surprisingly popular, and the new Soluppgång Barbecue could easily attract a similar following.

The Soluppgång Barbecue is available now for £45 in the UK and $79 in the US via IKEA's online store and in-store.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

IKEA already sells a number of barbecues, including both gas and charcoal models. However, aside from the compact Korpön Portable Charcoal Barbecue, the Soluppgång is one of the cheapest grilling options currently available from the retailer.

Measuring 43 x 20 x 21cm, it's on the compact side, making it well suited to smaller gardens and patios, or whilst camping. Practical carry handles make it easy to move around, whilst built-in ventilation openings help increase airflow through the charcoal bowl.

Despite only recently launching, the Soluppgång has already picked up some impressive reviews. One early buyer described it as a "superb little BBQ that gets hot and stays hot – very easy to use, heavy-duty and good-quality cast iron."

(Image credit: IKEA)

(Image credit: IKEA)