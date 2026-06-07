5 portable barbecues to cook on-the-go on your next camping trip or beach day

Want easy and tasty on-the-go cooking for your next adventure? Then you need to upgrade to a portable barbecue.

I love my barbecue but it has one flaw – it’s so big that I can’t take it with me when I go away on a camping weekend. I may only go on one camping trip a year (tents and I don't mix well), but I hate having to buy a disposable barbecue for each trip, as they’re not environmentally friendly and tend to leave a large scorch mark on the grass.

I’ve decided I’m not contributing to this waste and mess this year, and instead, I’ll be taking a portable barbecue with me instead. Today, there are tons of portable barbecue options, including gas, charcoal and wood pellet models, that are easy to pack up and take with you camping, hiking, beaching and more.

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Portable barbecues don’t just have to be for your holidays either. With their impressive power and tasty results, they can also find a permanent place in your garden, and they’re handy for people who have minimal outdoor space, like balconies or patios.

Without further ado, here are five portable barbecues you should invest in this year.

1. Weber Traveler

(Image credit: Weber)

Best portable barbecue overall

When it comes to portable barbecues, the best of the best has to be the Weber Traveler . This gas barbecue has a large 2,65cm sq cooking area and a single burner that cooks food perfectly, and folds down seamlessly. Its compact folding mechanism means it can stow away in the boot of your car, and for manoeuvring, it has an attached cart so you can wheel it around.

Our trusted reviewer gave it five stars in our Weber Traveler review , and commented that “with its well-engineered, deckchair-like folding mechanism, the Weber Traveler is a practical and efficient gas barbecue, combining a generous cooking area with a minimal storage footprint.” It’s hard to beat really which is why it holds top spots in many of our barbecue guides, including the best gas barbecue .

2. Napoleon TravelQ 240

(Image credit: Napoleon)

Best portable gas barbecue

Speaking of gas, the Napoleon TravelQ 240 is an impressive portable gas barbecue, and sits just behind the Weber Traveler which is also gas powered. Described as ‘small yet mighty’, the Napoleon TravelQ 240 uses a stainless steel burner to quickly heat up its large grilling area and produce high heats for searing.

The Napoleon TravelQ 240 is extremely compact, and is easy to clean up and store. It has a removable drip tray and collapsible legs so it can get even smaller if needed. It also has a small holder on the side for you to place your gas canister – Napoleon has thought of everything with this one.

3. Traeger Ranger

(Image credit: Traeger)

Best portable pellet barbecue

If it’s pellet power you’re after, the Traeger Ranger is our pick for the best portable pellet smoker and grill. It’s quite heavy so you’ll need some muscles to heft it around, but the Traeger Ranger folds down nicely, so much so that you might mistake it for one of your suitcases.

Once in action, the Traeger Ranger can grill, smoke and roast meat and vegetables to perfection. In our five-star Traeger Ranger review , our reviewer commented that “this portable pellet griller and smoker impressed us from the word go” – high praise, indeed.

4. Ninja Woodfire BBQ Grill and Smoker

(Image credit: Ninja)

Best portable electric barbecue

Nowadays, a lot more campsites have electrical outlets that you can plug an electric barbecue into. Our top pick is the Ninja Woodfire BBQ Grill and Smoker which – in true Ninja style – has multiple cooking functions under its hood, including grilling, smoking and even air frying.

With its oversized handles on either side, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ Grill and Smoker is easy to set up and move around. It also has a smoker box lid where you can add flavoured wood pellets to enhance the taste of your food. It also got five stars in our Ninja Woodfire BBQ Grill and Smoker review .

5. Campingaz Party Grill 600

(Image credit: Campingaz)

Best budget portable barbecue

For those on a tight budget, the Campingaz Party Grill 600 is a good affordable portable barbecue option. It offers multiple cooking options, including a grill, griddle, plancha and stove top, and it all conveniently packs away with its lockable lid and detachable legs.

The Campingaz Party Grill 600 runs on gas, and more specifically, Campingaz gas cylinders. Luckily, these are easy to find as Campingaz is sold at multiple outdoor retailers so this shouldn’t be an issue. Its piezo ignition is also quick and match-free, so you should be up and running in no time.