Forget smokey BBQs – these modern flattop griddles will level up your summer cooking game

The heat is on, so it's time to turn up the heat on your BBQ repertoire with the best tabletop planchas on test

Derek Adams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Tabletop griddles
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

The humble smash burger appears to have become the unlikely catalyst behind a surge in popularity for gas-powered griddles (or planchas) that goes well beyond the campsite where these versatile outdoor barbecue alternatives have been in use for years. That signature burger technique – pressing a ball of mince onto a flat, searingly hot surface to create a crisp, flavour-packed crust – demands intense, even heat that only a heavy-duty metal plate can provide.

Consequently, what began as a street-food trend has evolved into a much broader movement that seems to be reshaping outdoor cooking and pushing major barbecue brands to offer a more versatile, high-heat solution. And it's not just smash burgers, because you can cook almost anything on a griddle – juicy steaks with caramelised crust and perfectly cooked centres, delicate fish, bacon and eggs, toasties, fruit, you name it.

In this State of the Art, we're focusing on user-friendly, gas-powered table-top griddles from the likes of Pit Boss, Weber and Campingaz. While their locomotive-grade metal plates add a lot of weight, all of these models are portable by car, which means you can also take them camping and picnicking. What's not to like?

Latest Videos From

WHAT'S ON TEST…

Pit Boss

State of the Art Flat Top BBQs

(Image credit: Future)

PIT BOSS ULTIMATE LIFT-OFF PLANCHA

Pit Boss brings flat-top freedom with exceptional flexibility

The Pit Boss 2-Burner Ultimate Lift-Off Plancha is exactly the sort of product that feels engineered to capitalise on the current flat-top cooking boom, while meeting the needs of novices who may have never used a griddle before. As a consequence, this US-sourced model is equipped with a non-stick armoured ceramic cooktop that requires no pre-seasoning. At 58.7cm x 46.3cm, this silky-smooth plate has enough space for six to eight hungry gannets while requiring little to no oil.

This is an appealingly civilised approach when compared to the cast-iron norm; during day-to-day use, this style of cooktop is impressively low-maintenance, requiring little more than a wipe-down after cooking. The coating also resists rust better than traditional steel plates, though ceramic surfaces are best used with nylon polymer spatulas and scrapers rather than traditional steel, which could remove the ceramic coating o