Forget smokey BBQs – these modern flattop griddles will level up your summer cooking game

The humble smash burger appears to have become the unlikely catalyst behind a surge in popularity for gas-powered griddles (or planchas) that goes well beyond the campsite where these versatile outdoor barbecue alternatives have been in use for years. That signature burger technique – pressing a ball of mince onto a flat, searingly hot surface to create a crisp, flavour-packed crust – demands intense, even heat that only a heavy-duty metal plate can provide.

Consequently, what began as a street-food trend has evolved into a much broader movement that seems to be reshaping outdoor cooking and pushing major barbecue brands to offer a more versatile, high-heat solution. And it's not just smash burgers, because you can cook almost anything on a griddle – juicy steaks with caramelised crust and perfectly cooked centres, delicate fish, bacon and eggs, toasties, fruit, you name it.

In this State of the Art, we're focusing on user-friendly, gas-powered table-top griddles from the likes of Pit Boss, Weber and Campingaz. While their locomotive-grade metal plates add a lot of weight, all of these models are portable by car, which means you can also take them camping and picnicking. What's not to like?

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Pit Boss 2-Burner Ultimate Lift-Off Plancha This plancha is a cleverly engineered two-burner flat-top that blends power, portability and ease of use into a genuinely versatile outdoor cooker that's perfect for newbies. Instead of being confined to the tabletop like others in this guide, this model also comes with a proper stand, allowing the cooktop section to be removed and transported in the car for camping. This model delivers in spades.

Around £479, pitboss-grills.com SPECS

Cooking area: 2,716cm²

Surface: armoured ceramic

Gas burners: 2 Weber Slate GP 56cm Griddle A compact and capable tabletop griddle designed for smaller outdoor spaces and car camping. Its 4.7kW burner system delivers dual-zone cooking, making it ideal for juggling everything from smash burgers to delicate fish and veg. Likewise, the easy-to-clean porcelain-enamel cooktop reaches just over 260°C for consistent, high-quality searing. Practical touches such as adjustable feet and a ready-to-use, non-stick surface make the Slate particularly beginner friendly.

£579, weber.com SPECS

Cooking area: 2,270cm²

Surface: porcelain enamel

Gas burners: 2 Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Perfect for balcony use and an absolute shoo-in for car-based camping. The Sigma's single 2.8kW Blue Flame burner delivers impressive heat distribution across its height-adjustable 30 x 45cm enamelled cast-iron cooking surface, making it well suited to everything from pancakes to vegetables. Designed for portability, the Campingaz Sigma runs on disposable CV470 cartridges and arrives fully assembled and ready to use out of the box.

£175, campingaz.co.uk SPECS

Cooking area: 1,350cm²

Surface: enamelled cast iron

Gas burners: 1

State of the Art Flat Top BBQs (Image credit: Future)

PIT BOSS ULTIMATE LIFT-OFF PLANCHA

Pit Boss brings flat-top freedom with exceptional flexibility

The Pit Boss 2-Burner Ultimate Lift-Off Plancha is exactly the sort of product that feels engineered to capitalise on the current flat-top cooking boom, while meeting the needs of novices who may have never used a griddle before. As a consequence, this US-sourced model is equipped with a non-stick armoured ceramic cooktop that requires no pre-seasoning. At 58.7cm x 46.3cm, this silky-smooth plate has enough space for six to eight hungry gannets while requiring little to no oil.

This is an appealingly civilised approach when compared to the cast-iron norm; during day-to-day use, this style of cooktop is impressively low-maintenance, requiring little more than a wipe-down after cooking. The coating also resists rust better than traditional steel plates, though ceramic surfaces are best used with nylon polymer spatulas and scrapers rather than traditional steel, which could remove the ceramic coating o