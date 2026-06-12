Gozney is dropping a new colourful pizza oven every day next week in collaboration with Tonester

QUICK SUMMARY Gozney has collaborated with Tonester on four limited edition pizza ovens in four signature paint shades. Starting on 15th June, Gozney will be dropping a different coloured pizza oven throughout the week.

Gozney has just announced its latest collaboration with paint brand, Tonester. The partnership reimagines four of Gozney’s iconic pizza ovens in four signature Tonester paint shades – but you’ll have to be quick if you want one.

The Gozney x Tonester collection is a fun, colourful collaboration between the two brands. Four of Gozney’s pizza ovens have been given a personal colour upgrade from Tonester to better display its colour, material and form. Each colour was specifically chosen for the way it shows up next to the pizza oven’s fire.

The four pizza ovens up for grabs are the Arc Lite, Tread , Arc XL and the Dome XL (Gen 2) . The new colours are displayed on the main outer shell of the pizza oven, but it keeps the mouth, control panel and chimney accessories in Gozney’s usual black.

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Starting with the Arc Lite, it now comes in Tonester’s ‘High at the Gala’ paint shade which is a rich, burgundy-like colour. The Tread sticks to the more neutral side of things in ‘Car Coat’ which is a warm, stone brown shade. It’s a minimalist colour that shines brightly in the light so it matches perfectly with Gozney’s portable pizza oven.

One of the brightest colours from the collection is ‘London House’ which is available on the Arc XL. It comes in a deep navy blue colour. My personal favourite is the ‘Black Orange’ on the Dome XL (Gen 2). Arguably Tonester’s most iconic shade, the colour is a rusty orange that looks amazing next to the pizza oven’s flames.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gozney) (Image credit: Gozney) (Image credit: Gozney) (Image credit: Gozney)

When speaking about working with the founder of Tonester, Tony Piloseno, Tom Gozney, founder and CEO of Gozney said: “The way Tony evokes emotion through his paint colours is exactly how I think about the material, form and finish of our ovens… We’re both trying to transform spaces in different ways: Tony through colour and atmosphere, and us through the moments of connection that happen around fire and food.”

Tony Piloseno added that “We spent a lot of time on which shades belonged with which oven. Each colour was chosen for the specific way it shows up next to fire — ember, shadow, ash and smoke – then matched to a single oven to carry as much weight on an outdoor focal piece as it does on a wall.”

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As if the new colours weren’t cool enough, Gozney will be dropping the new pizza ovens in a very unique way. Starting on 15th June, Gozney will drop its Gozney x Tonester pizza ovens every day throughout next week. It’ll be starting with the Arc Lite followed by the Tread, Arc XL and Dome XL (Gen 2) which will be the last drop on 18th June.

The Gozney x Tonester collection will be priced the same as the original models and colours, so if you like a specific colour, you’ll need to be quick as this limited design series is expected to sell out fast – oh, and there aren’t any planned restocks so once they’re gone, they won’t be coming back.