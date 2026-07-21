YETI’s new dual-zone griddle lets you sear dinner and keep the sides warm at the same time

YETI has expanded its increasingly substantial cookware collection with two carbon-steel cooking tools designed for use at home and over an open flame.

Both arrive pre-seasoned and use a nitriding treatment intended to improve resistance to rust, scratches and everyday damage.

Unlike a conventional non-stick coating, nitriding is a heat-treatment process that hardens the material’s outer surface.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

YETI says the naturally non-stick seasoning should also improve as oils and fats build up through repeated cooking.

(Image credit: YETI)

The Carbon Steel Wok has a flat base that maximises contact with kitchen stovetops, paired with high, rounded walls designed for tossing ingredients without sending dinner over the edge.

Carbon steel responds relatively quickly to temperature changes, allowing cooks to move between high-heat searing and lower-temperature simmering.

YETI says it worked with its chef ambassadors on the wok’s shape, which is intended to handle everything from stir-fries and noodles to large batches of sauce.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The wok measures 21.5 inches from the edge of its bowl to the end of the handle.

Its elongated metal handle has been ergonomically designed for “nimble cooking manoeuvres” and includes a slot for hanging.

A tale of two temperatures

The rectangular Carbon Steel Griddle provides a 22-by-12-inch cooking surface and is compatible with stovetops, ovens, grills and campfires.

Its dual cooking zones allow different areas to sit over separate burners.

(Image credit: YETI)

One side could sear meat or vegetables while the other maintains a lower temperature for warming tortillas, pancakes or other cooked ingredients.

The heavy construction is intended to keep the griddle stable during cooking, while raised edges help contain oil and food.

Angled corners make it easier to pour away grease and residue afterwards, although the griddle must be washed by hand rather than placed in a dishwasher.

(Image credit: YETI)

YETI recommends gradually preheating both products and using high-smoke-point oils.

Acidic ingredients such as tomatoes, wine and vinegar can strip the seasoning, although continued cooking with fats should rebuild it.

The Carbon Steel Wok and Carbon Steel Griddle are listed on YETI’s US website for $200 (~£150 / €175 / AU$285) each.

At the time of writing, both pages display a “Notify Me” option, while UK, EU and AU pricing and availability have not been confirmed.