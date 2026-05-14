YETI’s premium cookware push just got a lot more serious
The cooler giant’s new 12" Carbon Steel Pan turns outdoor cookware into another premium lifestyle flex
YETI has expanded its growing cookware lineup with the launch of the new 12 Carbon Steel Pan, a larger version of the company’s existing 10-inch carbon steel skillet.
The new pan debuted this week at YETI alongside the slogan “Carbon Steel Is Back,” though it is less a restock and more a full-blown range expansion.
The 10-inch model has already been available for some time and even features customer reviews on the product page, while the 12-inch version appears completely fresh.
More than just a bigger frying pan
The Carbon Steel Pan 12 builds on the same rugged aesthetic as YETI’s existing cookware, complete with industrial-style stainless steel handles and a tactical look.
Unlike the smaller model, the new pan adds a helper handle for lifting heavier meals, such as paellas and other one-pan meals.
YETI says the pan is designed for “just about any dish in any kitchen, indoors or out,” highlighting the material’s heat responsiveness and a naturally non-stick cooking surface.
The pan arrives pre-seasoned and is made of nitrided carbon steel for improved rust resistance.
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It’s compatible with all cooktops, ovens, grills and campfires, while the stainless steel handle is designed to stay cooler during cooking.
YETI’s cookware ambitions are growing fast
The launch continues YETI’s gradual expansion into premium cookware following its acquisition of the luxury cast-iron brand Butter Pat Industries in 2024.
That move initially led to a range of ultra-premium cast-iron skillets and ranch pans, but the newer carbon-steel range feels far more mainstream and versatile.
Compared to cast iron, carbon steel is lighter, heats faster and tends to appeal to a broader audience, especially people interested in outdoor cooking and live-fire setups.
The new Carbon Steel Pan 12 is available now at YETI US and YETI UK for $180 / £180, while the smaller 10-inch version costs $150 / £150.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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