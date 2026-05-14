James Bond swaps spy gadgets for AI smart glasses in surprising new partnership

James Bond has always had a knack for gadgets, from exploding pens and laser watches to tricked-out Aston Martins, but the latest piece of tech entering the world of 007 feels surprisingly believable.

AI smart glasses brand Even Realities has announced a partnership with IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios that will see its Even G2 smart glasses integrated into the upcoming game 007 First Light.

According to the company, this marks “the first time a modern wearable has been woven into the fabric of a Bond gaming experience where a real-world wearable can double as a spy-inspired gadget.”

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Bond gadgets are getting more believable

Unlike the camera-heavy approach taken by smart glasses such as Meta Ray-Ban, the Even G2 focuses on discreet heads-up display functionality instead.

The glasses can show notifications, live translations, AI-generated notes and teleprompter-style prompts through a tiny built-in display, all while looking far closer to traditional eyewear than most AI wearables currently on the market.

(Image credit: Even Realities)

In many ways, that low-profile design philosophy feels more “Bond” than the current crop of camera-first smart glasses.

Even Realities describes its technology as “subtle, seamless, and quietly powerful,” which sounds almost tailor-made for a fictional spy.

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The integration itself will arrive as a post-launch update for 007 First Light later this year, though neither IO Interactive nor Even Realities has revealed exactly how the glasses will function in-game.

The rise of invisible computing

While much of the recent conversation about smart glasses has centred around AI assistants and wearable cameras, companies like Even Realities are betting on ambient, glanceable computing instead.

One of the reasons Meta Ray-Ban glasses became controversial (in some circles) is their always-available camera system, something Even’s glasses notably avoid.

(Image credit: Even Realities)

Instead, the G2 leans into invisible tech and minimalism, an approach that has already earned praise from some early reviewers and has now apparently caught the attention of the Bond franchise, too.

“We build technology that doesn’t shout for attention,” said Even Realities founder Will Wang in the announcement. “Both worlds value intelligence, discretion, and design that performs when it matters most.”

The Even G2 smart glasses are available to buy now from Even Realities, with prices starting at $599 / £599 / €699 / AU$649.