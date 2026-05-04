Apple's first smart glasses to get gesture controls? Hold on while I swipe right

Quick Summary A rumour has shed light on potential Apple glasses that will feature an AI-powered gesture control system. The source claims the glasses will use two high-res cameras to detect your hands so you can interact with the device naturally.

Apple appears to be working on a set of glasses that will let you use natural hand movements to interact.

Citing one of its a sources, MacRumours claims we can expect Apple to release its own version of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, only with enhanced interactivity.

The glasses will apparently be AI-powered and should feature two high-resolution cameras. This powerful combination should mean they can detect hand movements that allow the wearer to use gestures to interact.

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Rumours of low-res cameras on AirPods could mean the two combine for a super accurate experience.

What do the Apple AI glasses offer?

Apple allegedly plans to incorporate the enhanced version of Siri to help you take photos, record video, make calls and interact with the real-world.

The glasses may have a display overlaid on the lens so as to offer an augmented reality experience. Much like with the Apple Vision Pro, these glasses should be able to offer similar gesture controls, if these rumours prove accurate.

While those cameras are going to be valuable assets when it comes to gesture controls, they could also be hugely appealing as a phone alternative. If these are able to capture even close to phone level snaps then it could mean instant sharing of what you see, as you see it.

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This could not only make for a fantastic way to capture shots quickly, where reaching for your phone might otherwise make you miss the shot – but also for intimate moments where people are caught in the moment, not distracted by a phone.

Of course, that opens up a whole debate on privacy and that's something we'll leave for the legal lot to sort. But for now, the idea of a camera on your face – and gesture controls of your device, is very appealing indeed.

When can I expect Apple glasses?

Apple is rumoured to be quite far along in the process of creating its own glasses.

The company could even preview them later this year with a launch expected in 2027.