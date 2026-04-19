At last! Blood sugar measurements could be coming to your Apple Watch

Light just got used to measure blood glucose, for real

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Apple Watch Ultra 3 detail shot
(Image credit: Matt Kollat)
Quick Summary

A new non invasive method for measuring blood glucose has been developed by scientists at MIT.

The prototype has been tested, using light on skin to detect glucose levels, and plans to scale it down into a wearable are underway.

Apple may be offering blood sugar monitoring on your future Apple Watch if a new breakthrough is anything to go by.

How does non invasive glucose monitoring work?

The MIT team used a form of Raman spectroscopy to detect glucose levels in the blood. This is done by shining near-infrared or visible light onto tissues in order to detect their chemical composition.

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At the early stage the device used in testing was large - around the size of a desktop printer - far to large to work in a wearable.

But since then it's already been scaled down with a new prototype the size of a smartphone which is currently in testing. Researchers are working on making it even smaller, "about the size of a watch".

MIT blood glucose measure

(Image credit: MIT)

More work needs to go into not only scaling it down in size but also to ensure it can work accurately across different skin tones.

There are plans to run a larger study next year, working with a local hopsital, which will include people with diabetes.

So when this filters its way down to the mainstream, and Apple specifically, remains to be seen. But, at long last, non invasive blood glucose monitoring appears to be on its way.

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Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
Freelance contributor

Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.

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