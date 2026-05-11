Samsung Galaxy Watch can now catch you before you faint – and could save your life

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was used in hospital trials to detect VVS, something that shows when a person is about to faint. The result is a detection system that could help you avoid fainting and keep you safe.

Samsung just revealed results from testing that found its Galaxy Watch 6 was able to accurately detect fainting, and warn wearers before that happens.

The trials, carried out at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in Korea, showed that the watch could successfully predict VVS - vasovagal syncope with high accuracy.

This is important as VVS is what happens when a person's heart rate and blood pressure drop abruptly. This can be caused by sudden stress and can result in a temporary lack of consciousness.

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By detecting fainting before it happens, it could mean the watch is able to save people from potentially fatal accidents. From falling, to crashing while driving, detecting fainting before it's too late is a pretty big deal.

Professor Junhwan Cho of the Department of Cardiology at the hospital said: "Up to 40% of people experience vasovagal syncope over their lifetime, with one-third experiencing recurrent episodes.

"An early warning could give patients advance time to get into a safe position or call for help, which would dramatically reduce the incidence of secondary injuries."

The research - carried out on 132 patients - found that the watch's PPG sensor, which tracks HRV, when used in conjunction with an AI algorithm, could detect fainting early.

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This was able to detect fainting up to five minutes before an episode with nearly 85% accuracy.

Samsung plans to use these results to offer better detection technologies using its wearables in the future. So expect to see this feature implemented as a software update across hardware supportive watches in the future.