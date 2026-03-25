I'm literally begging everyone to use this Apple Watch setting at the cinema or theatre

It's there for a reason, people!

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
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Apple Watch Series 10 with Cinema Mode
(Image credit: Future)

This isn't anything new, but I'd like to think that the job of a tech journalist is to shine a light on issues in the industry, big and small – and in this case, it's actually shining lights that are the issues. I've been to the theatre a couple of times in recent months and each visit has brought a minor annoyance to my notice.

In any performance in a darkened room, whether it's live theatre or a cinema, most people know that it's obnoxious to take their phones out and check them – the light is a distraction for everyone, after all. That might not stop them, but there are plenty of announcements telling people to turn their phones off.

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The mode is unbelievably easy to activate and deactivate on Apple's wearables, and I do it myself every time I go to an event – so I can attest that it's no great sacrifice.

As a reminder, if you click the side button on your Apple Watch (above the digital crown) you'll get access to your control centre. On here by default you'll see one icon that looks like two masks – one happy, one sad. That's a nod to historic symbols of the dramatic arts, and tapping it will activate cinema mode.

So, consider this a PSA, whether you knew about cinema mode or not – spread it around, and get more people using it if you can.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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