Amazon Kindle Colorsoft models get an update you shouldn't live without

Quick Summary Amazon will soon push an update to its Kindle Colorsoft models that will add Dark Mode. Kindle Colorsoft Scribe owners also get a couple of extended features.

Amazon is rolling out an update to Kindle Colorsoft models – including the Scribe Colorsoft – that adds a feature many have requested for a while.

Arriving on supported Colorsoft devices in the coming weeks, an over-the-air update will add a Dark Mode to your device. This will allow you to change the background to black to reduce eye strain, especially in the dark.

The darker background can be used on the menu screens and also in eBooks and PDFs. That will be available across all Colorsoft Kindles.

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The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will also offer the ability to change the page theme for Notebooks, so you can have a different view to eBooks and PDFs. For example, you'll be able to have Dark Mode switched on for Home, Library and Settings, with Light Mode running in Notebooks.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The feature will be easily accessible too, through the Quick Actions menu that appears when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

Kindle Scribe owners also have another new feature that's recently been added. Your device will recognise when you draw a shape or line – including triangles, circles and rectangles – and sharpen them, making the lines more precise. This allows you to quickly sketch a shape and not have to worry about accuracy.

You can also add structured lines and shapes directly from the toolbar.

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Amazon will start to roll out Dark Mode to Colorsoft models soon. Existing Kindles, including the latest Kindle Paperwhite, already support Dark Mode. This can be activated in the Settings menu under the Screen and Brightness options.

The Kindle Colorsoft and Scribe Colorsoft are currently available at full price, but if you are looking to get one soon it might be worth waiting until the Prime Day sales around June time. There are always great deals on all Amazon devices during that event.