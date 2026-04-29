Amazon Kindle Colorsoft models get an update you shouldn't live without

Your Kindle Colorsoft or Scribe Colorsoft will soon get a new trick or two

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Amazon Kindle Colorsoft showing the new Dark Mode running on screen
(Image credit: Amazon)
Quick Summary

Amazon will soon push an update to its Kindle Colorsoft models that will add Dark Mode.

Kindle Colorsoft Scribe owners also get a couple of extended features.

Amazon is rolling out an update to Kindle Colorsoft models – including the Scribe Colorsoft – that adds a feature many have requested for a while.

The darker background can be used on the menu screens and also in eBooks and PDFs. That will be available across all Colorsoft Kindles.

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The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will also offer the ability to change the page theme for Notebooks, so you can have a different view to eBooks and PDFs. For example, you'll be able to have Dark Mode switched on for Home, Library and Settings, with Light Mode running in Notebooks.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft showing Dark Mode running on screen

(Image credit: Amazon)

The feature will be easily accessible too, through the Quick Actions menu that appears when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

Kindle Scribe owners also have another new feature that's recently been added. Your device will recognise when you draw a shape or line – including triangles, circles and rectangles – and sharpen them, making the lines more precise. This allows you to quickly sketch a shape and not have to worry about accuracy.

You can also add structured lines and shapes directly from the toolbar.

Amazon will start to roll out Dark Mode to Colorsoft models soon. Existing Kindles, including the latest Kindle Paperwhite, already support Dark Mode. This can be activated in the Settings menu under the Screen and Brightness options.

The Kindle Colorsoft and Scribe Colorsoft are currently available at full price, but if you are looking to get one soon it might be worth waiting until the Prime Day sales around June time. There are always great deals on all Amazon devices during that event.

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Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

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