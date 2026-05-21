Kobo just took a massive step to make its e-readers more personalised than Kindle

Quick Summary Kobo and StoryGraph have announced a partnership that will bring seamless integration of Kobo stats into the independent reading data service. That will allow readers to get insights into reading habits, provide feedback and get personalised recommendations for their next book.

Kobo has announced that from June 2026, its platform will seamlessly sync with StoryGraph for reading integration. The partnership will mean that progress is tracked, with readers getting instant access to their reading data across multiple devices.

StoryGraph is an independent, data-based book tracking website that allows readers to log and rate their reads, giving insights not only into reading behaviour, but also generating personal recommendations for their next book.

The move pairs Kobo with a big name in reading tracking, an alternative to the Goodreads service that Amazon offers with Kindle.

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Goodreads is highly regarded for its huge social network while StoryGraph has gained popularity for its reading stats. For many, StoryGraph is more about personal reading habits, while Goodreads is about seeing what friends are reading.

StoryGraph will give readers access to things like pace and reading moods with lots of insights into reading habits.

While this move could be seen as something of a competitive coup against Kindle, Nadia Odunayo, founder and CEO of StoryGraph had something interesting to say: "We're proud to be partnering with Kobo as the first e-reader to integrate natively with StoryGraph" said Odunayo.

That at least leaves the door open for future manufacturers to have their devices sync with StoryGraph too. While Kobo has another string to its bow, this probably isn't the last we'll hear about partnerships with StoryGraph.

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Kobo is often celebrated because it's outside the Amazon network, providing greater freedoms for where you source books. Kobo also offers a range of reading devices, often at cheaper price points than Kindle and was faster to start offering colour devices.

However, Kindle remains popular for its simplicity, thanks to integration with the Kindle Store, allowing seamless purchases of the next bestseller, as well as a range of free titles that come with Prime membership.

Kindle moved into colour with the Paperwhite Colorsoft recently, but many regard the Kobo Libra Colour as a better choice – not just because it is more affordable, but because it also features buttons, something that Kindle dropped from its selection with the departure of the Oasis.

For those loyal Kobo users, come June you'll be able to get some great insights into your reading habits, you'll be able to rate and review books to help other StoryGraph readers and you'll get great personalised recommendations for your next book.

If you're already a StoryGraph user, the good news is that you'll no longer have to log your reading manually.