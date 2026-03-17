Boox just took on the Kindle Scribe, but with the added bonus of thousands of Android apps
This E Ink tablet comes with a big ecosystem advantage
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Boox has updated its Kindle Scribe rival, adding front illumination to the Boox Go 10.3.
The new model runs Android 15 so supports productivity apps on Google Play, while offering pen input and all the advantages of E Ink.
Boox has announced the Go 10.3 (Gen II), an updated E Ink tablet that offers the large format and efficient battery life that you get from Kindle Scribe, while running on Android, to offer access to many more apps via Google Play.
The original Boox Go 10.3 was launched in 2024, with a 10.3-inch E Ink display. It's designed – like Kindle Scribe – for note taking and document work, with the advantage of long battery life, great readability in bright conditions and reduced eye strain that comes from E Ink compared to traditional LCD tablets.
In the updated model there's the option for a front light – the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi – or one without the front light that's a little cheaper, with both running Android 15. It may be an older version of Android than your phone is running, but it will give access to a range of apps to expand the experience.Article continues below
That gets around a problem that Kindle Scribe has faced, because compatibility with other tools and services is as simple as installing an app. That means you can access Google Docs, Word and more.
Boox says that the addition of the front light was in direct response to customer feedback and that means it can be used in the dark and in low light, making for a much more versatile device. It will also allow for colour temperature changes to avoid disrupting sleep when reading in the evening.
There's a 300ppi display that supports pen input and this device will allow access to pdf, epub, mobi, docx and a whole lot more. There are speakers for audiobooks and files, 64GB of storage and you can connect an external keyboard for more serious writing.
While the 3,700mAh battery sounds small compared to a traditional Android tablet, it promises long battery life. While Boox doesn't confirm the figures for the new model, the previous would last for a couple of weeks of use.
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There are also accessories, such as a magnetic case, to complete the package. The Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi weighs 364g, is 4.8mm thick and costs $429.99. The regular model without the front illumination is $399.99.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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