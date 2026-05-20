New Amazon Kindles expected soon with at least one significant hardware change – could also affect all models going forward

Quick Summary Amazon could launch new Kindle devices soon, with replaceable batteries inside. Text relating to battery replacement was found in a recent version of the Kindle firmware.

Amazon could be preparing to launch new Kindle models with a user-replaceable battery, to meet new EU rules that come into effect in 2027.

This is designed to reduce the number of products that are sealed with no access to the battery, making it difficult or impossible to service it without specialist tools.

The clues to this change come from Goodereader, which has uncovered details in firmware 5.19.4 that points to changes to the battery.

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It's reported that there is text that says: "This battery cannot be recognised and may not perform as expected." It goes on on to recommend installing a battery that matches Amazon's specifications.

The user is then guided to replacement battery kits and instructions.

This all suggests that replacing the battery in a Kindle is going to be an option on future devices, and could provoke Amazon into replacing the entire portfolio of Kindle devices.

That's not to say that Amazon will change anything other than the battery situation: it could be that the devices keep exactly the same specifications as they already have. Indeed, there might not be any fanfare around the launch, they might simply come into stock with accessible batteries.

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There's a question over where replacement batteries might be sourced and it's likely that Amazon could sell those batteries itself. The instructions mention scanning a QR code to "purchase a battery replacement kit", suggesting it's going to be an easy process.

How often might you replace your Kindle's battery?

How common will battery replacement be? Kindle batteries are only rated for a particular number of charging cycles, so they will decay over time.

That's only happened to me on one device, the Kindle Oasis from 2017, which I still rate as the best Kindle ever, thanks to its 7-inch display, great design and page turn buttons.

I used the 2017 Oasis extensively until the battery would barely hold a change and it needed to be plugged in almost every day – so Kindle battery degradation is definitely a thing.

The challenge for Amazon will be to keep updating the Kindle's features to encourage owners to upgrade to a new models rather than just buy a battery to replace in their existing model.

Exactly when this change will come in we don't know – as I said, Amazon might not make a big announcement if there isn't a big feature change elsewhere in the device.