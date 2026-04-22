New EU battery regulations could change iPhones and Samsung phones forever – and we're not complaining

Quick Summary EU regulations will come into effect in less than a year that will force phone and other mobile tech manufacturers to simplify battery replacement. That means future iPhones and Android phones will come with replaceable batteries, although you might still have to open the device using dedicated tools.

EU battery regulations are coming in less than 12 months that will change the manufacture and sale of mobile devices forever.

New rules will be enforced in the European Union from February next year making removable batteries a legal requirement for all portable gadgets, including smartphones. And while other regions might not have similar restrictions, manufacturers will invariably change designs universally or face a ban in EU member countries.

That includes Apple, Samsung and other major makers of Android phones.

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The battery does not need to be easily swappable, but the device has to be built in such a way that any user can remove and replace it with only basic skills. In addition, replacement batteries have to be made readily available for every device sold, and will continue to be available for at least five years after a device's original release date.

Some manufacturers have already made changes to their phone and tablet designs with the new regulations in mind. However, all products released after 18 February 2027 will need to be compliant (via The Olive Press).

The new rules are part of the EU's drive to reduce e-waste, with approximately five million tonnes of electronic waste being discarded each year. Europe has already enforced regulations on system software updates, requiring at least five years of patches per device, to lengthen the lifespan of phones and other personal electronics.

Gaming handhelds are also thought to be included in the new guidelines, with very few exemptions. Nintendo is expected to introduce a new version of the Switch 2, for example, with a battery that can be more easily replaced.

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And, as a Lenovo Legion Go S owner who has already had to open it up to repair a broken trigger, I know just how hard it can be to access some components without damaging others. So I wholly approve of any measures to make it more simple.