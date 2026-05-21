RedMagic isn't just making cool gaming phones, this power bank has a display and flight safe mode

Quick Summary RedMagic has announced a power bank that not only has an aluminium body, but a flight mode and display. It has only just been announced in China though, so there's no word on pricing or availability at present.

It’s been a busy week for RedMagic. The company not only announced its latest Android gaming phone in China in the form of the RedMagic 11S Pro, but has also revealed a power bank that should please airline cabin crew.

Power banks didn’t used to be an issue on planes, but more recently, they have been mentioned in the pre-takeoff announcement. They were already banned from hold luggage, but on a flight to Amsterdam last week, our British Airways cabin crew announced that power banks shouldn’t be in the overhead lockers either.

Instead, they needed to be switched off and be with you at your seat rather than tucked inside your carry on luggage.

Latest Videos From

What does the RedMagic Deuterium Power Card Pro power bank offer?

Well, RedMagic seems to be trying to combat the new airline regulations with its Deuterium Power Card Pro. It not only offers a pleasing honeycomb aluminium body, but a flight mode button too.

Spotted by Yanko Design, the Deuterium Power Card Pro power bank features a rectangular display at the bottom to tell you how much charge you have left, while AI-assisted thermal management will apparently keep an eye on surface temperatures when wireless charging thanks to the five-layer heat dissipation system.

The power bank has a 25W wireless pad along with a 45W wired output in a slim metal body. This has a H21 honeycomb pattern engraved into it.

On the rest of the design front, there is a Chinese character for deuterium to tie this power bank in with RedMagic’s other Deuterium accessory line, while chamfered edges suggest the look has been more considered than most power banks.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s just one catch: the RedMagic Deuterium Power Card Pro is currently not yet available to buy.

Pricing and a release date for China hasn’t even been revealed yet, so it’s not clear how much it will cost in the UK if it makes it over here. If so, it comes in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh capacity options.