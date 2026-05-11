Xiaomi’s new tiny power bank is just 1cm thick but still delivers speedy charging
It's noticeably thinner than many other options available today
QUICK SUMMARY
Xiaomi has launched its new 10000mAh UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank, measuring just 1.3cm thick despite its 10,000mAh battery.
It's currently available through Xiaomi Youpin, where it’s priced at CNY 349 or roughly £40 or $51.
Xiaomi has launched a slim new power bank that measures just 1.3cm thick despite its sizeable 10,000mAh battery. That makes the new Xiaomi 10000mAh UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank noticeably thinner than many of the best power banks currently available with the same capacity.
Xiaomi has also improved charging performance compared to some of its previous models. The UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank supports up to 45W wired fast charging through USB-C, whilst wireless charging can reach speeds of up to 20W.
The new model is currently available through Xiaomi Youpin, where it’s priced at CNY 349 – roughly £40 or $51. As with many Xiaomi launches, a wider global release is expected to follow soon.
Despite its slim design, the power bank still supports charging two devices at once thanks to its combination of USB-C and magnetic wireless charging. Xiaomi has also included broad charging protocol support, including PD 3.0, QC 3.0, Apple 2.4A and FCP compatibility.
The launch also follows a growing trend towards ultra-thin portable chargers. Anker recently launched its own slim Nano Power Bank, although that model uses a smaller 5,000mAh battery despite being only slightly thinner.