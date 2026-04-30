Anker’s new charger has a built-in smart display for power, temperature and charging status

QUICK SUMMARY Anker's new Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display) has launched in Europe, featuring a built-in smart display that shows information like power output, temperature and charging mode. It's priced at €39.99 via Anker's online store, and there’s no word just yet on when a UK version will arrive.

Anker has launched its new Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display) across several European countries, featuring a built-in smart display that shows information like power output, temperature and charging mode.

It was first unveiled at CES back in January, where a US version launched straight away for $39.99. Now, the EU model has arrived in four colourways – Aurora White, Black Stone, Cosmic Orange and Misty Blue – giving it a more customisable feel than most others.

The charger is priced at €39.99 via Anker's online store, although you can already find it a little cheaper on Amazon thanks to a launch offer. There’s no word just yet on when a UK version will arrive, but given Anker’s usual rollout, it hopefully won’t be too far behind.

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(Image credit: Anker)

The Nano Charger has a single USB-C port with up to 45W output, which is enough to charge something an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in around 20 minutes. It can also intelligently recognise what device is plugged in, and lets you switch between two modes. Auto mode adjusts the power dynamically for fast and efficient charging, whilst Care mode is designed for overnight use, helping to reduce battery wear over time.

It also arrives just days after Anker refreshed its Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim) with new colours, meaning both devices now match perfectly. One of the standout shades is Cosmic Orange, clearly inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

(Image credit: Anker)