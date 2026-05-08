Tessan's new ultra-thin universal travel adaptor is the only gadget you'll need this summer

QUICK SUMMARY Tessan has launched its new PD 25W Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter, offering fast USB-C charging, wide international plug compatibility and a slim design. It has an RRP of $39.99, although it’s currently discounted to $27.99 on Amazon and Tessan's website. UK pricing and availability haven’t been officially confirmed.

Tessan has announced the launch of its new PD 25W Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter, a compact charging solution designed for frequent travellers. It combines fast USB-C charging, wide international plug compatibility and measures just 3.1 x 2.2 x 2.6 inches.

It arrives just a few months after the brand’s PD 20W Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter, although the new model adds a slight increase in weight at just over 120g. Like its predecessor, it supports four retractable plug types that cover more than 200 countries, making it suitable for most international trips without needing separate adaptors.

The PD 25W Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter has an RRP of $39.99, although it’s currently discounted to $27.99 on Amazon and Tessan's website. UK pricing and availability haven’t been officially confirmed, but given that Tessan’s previous travel adaptors are already sold in the UK, a wider rollout could be coming.

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(Image credit: Tessan)

The adaptor offers a 5-in-1 setup with one AC outlet, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, allowing up to five devices to charge at the same time. Each USB-C port supports up to 25W fast charging in single-port mode, whilst the USB-A ports can deliver up to 18W.

Tessan has also built in smart-detect charging technology, allowing the adaptor to automatically identify connected devices and deliver the most suitable charging speed safely and efficiently. It supports Type A, B, C, E, F, G and I plugs and handles up to 2500W AC output.

One important thing to note is that this is not a voltage converter. Whilst it offers universal plug compatibility, travellers will still need to ensure their devices support dual voltage (100V–250V), particularly when using higher-powered appliances like the best hair dryers or best straighteners.