3 affordable smart sensors that will hugely improve your smart home setup

Smart sensors are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to upgrade your smart home setup. In recent months, we’ve seen a growing number of brands release devices that are not only compact and efficient, but also incredibly affordable. They’re also a great way to stay on top of your home environment, helping you use other devices – like the best dehumidifiers and best fans – more efficiently and automatically.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up three recent smart sensor releases we’ve covered here at T3. Each one offers something slightly different, but all are impressively capable for the price, so there’s a good chance at least one will fit nicely into your setup.

1. Aqara Multi-State Sensor (P100)

(Image credit: Aqara)

Unlike traditional contact sensors that simply detect when a door or window opens, the Aqara Multi-State Sensor (P100) features multiple sensing capabilities.

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It has two operating modes – Object Monitoring and Open/Close Monitoring. In Object Monitoring mode, it can detect movement, tilt, vibration, falls and orientation changes in 3D space. Open/Close Monitoring works more like a traditional sensor, accurately tracking when doors or windows are opened and closed.

Setup is quick and simple, with a peel-and-stick design that lets you place it almost anywhere. It also offers 10 adjustable sensitivity levels, along with a configurable reporting interval from five seconds to five minutes, so you can fine-tune how responsive it is.

£29.99/$49.99, aqara.com

2. Meross MS605

(Image credit: Meross)

The Meross MS605 is a 3-in-1 sensor that uses triple detection technology to improve accuracy and reduce false alerts. It combines millimetre-wave radar, infrared sensing and a light sensor, creating a more reliable picture of what’s happening in a space.

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The radar can detect tiny micro-movements, whilst the infrared sensor helps distinguish between human and non-human motion. Meanwhile, the light sensor enables more intelligent lighting automations. It can detect motion up to six metres and more precise presence within four metres, with fully customisable detection zones via the Meross app.

Installation is flexible thanks to its adjustable design, with a 90° foldable and 360° rotatable stand. It can be mounted on walls or ceilings, and it runs on a CR123A battery that lasts up to three years.

£28.99/$37.99, meross.com

3. IKEA Timmerflotte

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The IKEA Timmerflotte is a simple but effective indoor temperature and humidity sensor that supports the Matter standard, making it easy to integrate into a wide range of smart home platforms as well as IKEA’s Dirigera Hub.

It provides real-time monitoring of your home’s climate, helping you keep track of temperature and humidity levels to improve comfort and air quality. From a design point of view, it’s very straightforward, and it runs on two AAA batteries with an easy-to-remove back panel. IKEA also includes adhesive strips for wall mounting, and there’s a small hanging hole if you’d prefer to place it on a hook or nail instead.

£5/$9.99, ikea.com