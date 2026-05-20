I visited the Smeg HQ in Bologna, and here's 5 appliances I wish could have fit in my suitcase

Last week, I boarded a flight to Bologna in Northern Italy to visit the Smeg HQ. As a longstanding fan of Smeg appliances, I was very excited to see where Smeg originated from, and I have to say, the HQ did not disappoint.

Smeg is best known for their retro-inspired large and small appliances, and its HQ was fit to bursting with Smeg’s old and new kitchen gadgets in a range of stunning colours and patterns. I got to see the brand’s new and upcoming launches, as well as rare product launches and collaborations from the likes of Coca Cola, Snoopy, Porsche , and more.

After seeing everything Smeg had to offer, I wanted to take almost everything home with me in my suitcase – here are the five appliances from Smeg’s HQ I desperately want in my kitchen.

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1. Smeg Musa oven

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Smeg announced its new Musa oven line earlier this year , and seeing it in person was even more impressive. Made in collaboration with BorreomeodeSilva Studio, the Smeg Musa ovens have geometric curves and lines, and fit discreetly into your kitchen with a combination of glossy and matte finishes.

The Smeg Musa oven is multifunctional, and offers normal convection oven functionality, as well as accessories for its other cooking modes, like an air fryer attachment and gourmet cooking stone for pizzas. I loved the look of the ovens, especially the dial and touch controls, as well as the capacity and internal lights. As usual with Smeg, everything’s been thought about and of course, it looks the part, too.

2. Smeg Sicily Is My Love Stand Mixer

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I have never wanted an appliance so badly in my life until I locked eyes with the Smeg Sicily Is My Love Stand Mixer . The bright and bold collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, it’s beautifully decorated with Sicilian-inspired colours and patterns, and I need it to be the focal point in my kitchen.

Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana have collaborated multiple times, although you probably know the Blu Mediterraneo collection best due to its more neutral blue and white pattern. But quite frankly, I think bolder is better, and the Sicily Is My Love collection immediately won me over when I saw it at Smeg HQ. As an avid baker, the stand mixer stuck out to me the most, plus it comes with a powerful motor, 10 speeds and multiple attachments.

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3. Smeg MOC01 microwave

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Another recent launch from Smeg, I finally got to see its new MOC01 Microwave in the flesh, which combines a microwave and grill in one device . The Smeg MOC01 Microwave uses advanced inverter technology which offers continuous power to cook quickly while retaining moisture and texture without any cold or hot spots.

The grill part of the Smeg MOC01 Microwave is the most impressive. It comes with a grill rack accessory for intense, accurate grilling, and its 18 automatic programmes and Chef Mode mean you can use it for meat, fish, vegetables, pizza and more. Available in multiple colours, I didn’t expect to love the storm blue colourway but seeing it properly won me over.

4. Smeg Retro Freestanding Refrigerator

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One of these days, I’m going to upgrade to a Smeg fridge freezer but until then, I need to decide which one I want – which is no small feat after seeing the options at Smeg HQ. The entire showroom was filled with Smeg refrigerators, including one door, double doors, freestanding, minis and more.

The Smeg Retro Freestanding Refrigerator caught my eye the most. It may be a one door model but it has a surprising amount of space inside, including an ice box, different compartments and internal lighting. While Mickey Mouse and Snoopy were tempting, I think I’d have to pick one of Smeg’s new matte colourways, either in storm blue or emerald green.

5. Smeg High Performance Blender

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I already have a Smeg portable blender at home, but I really loved the look of the Smeg High Performance Blender in the Smeg showroom. The base of the blender is cube shaped with strong lines, easy button controls on the top and an adjustable dial at the front.