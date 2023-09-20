New Smeg X Dolce & Gabbana collaboration keeps the summer going

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Home appliance brand, Smeg has just launched its new collaboration with Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana. The new Blu Mediterraneo collection, made up of six popular kitchen appliances, is a tribute to the beauty and heritage of Southern Italy, and is “where fashion meets culinary excellence”.

Smeg is best known for its 50s retro-inspired kitchen appliances, and 2023 has been full of launches from the brand. Sticking to its iconic colours and designs, Smeg has released a range of personal blenders and its new espresso coffee machine with grinder this year, combining cooking and baking expertise with style. So, what better collaboration could Smeg have than with luxury fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana?!

The new Dolce & Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo is designed to transport you straight to the South of Italy. The six-piece collection is beautifully decorated with blue and white colourways and intricate patterns that are evocative of summer and the Mediterranean ocean. The design on each appliance draws inspiration from Dolce & Gabbana’s birthplace, Sicily, and the eye-catching patterns will become an exciting part in anyone’s kitchen.

This is not the first time Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana have collaborated. During the Milan Design Fair in 2017, the two brands debuted the Sicily is my love collection featuring blenders , juicers , toasters and stand mixers in red, yellow, blue, green and orange colours. The bold patterns had vivid Sicilian decorations, like lemons, citrus and cherries, and were a celebration of Italian craftsmanship.

For people who like their appliances to be slightly more subtle in styling but still pleasing to look at and use, the Blu Mediterraneo is a fun collaboration to indulge in. The collection is broken up into the ‘Breakfast Set’ and the ‘Coffee Set’ , both of which I need in my kitchen immediately.

Image 1 of 2 Breakfast Set (Image credit: Smeg) Coffee Set (Image credit: Smeg)

The Breakfast Set consists of a toaster, kettle and citrus juicer, and the Coffee Set has an espresso machine , grinder and milk frother. Alongside its Mediterranean-inspired artwork, the appliances are petite and compact, so they can easily fit onto any workspace to give your kitchen a luxury feel.

While the small appliances are available to buy now, Smeg is also working on larger appliances in the Blu Mediterraneo collection called the ‘Kitchen Set’. Large appliances in this pattern expected to follow include fridges , a cooker and extractor.

I’m absolutely obsessed with the new collection, and considering the horrible weather the UK is currently experiencing, I need to get my hands on the collaboration to keep the summer vibes going. If you’re in the market for a new coffee maker or toaster, the Smeg X Dolce & Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo collection is a fun way to add both style and practicality into your kitchen. Who said toasters and kettles had to look boring anyway?!