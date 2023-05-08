Smeg launches personal blenders for smoothies & juices on the go

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Popular home appliance brand, Smeg is adding to its line of blenders with its all-new personal blenders (opens in new tab). The Smeg PBF01UK blender is petite, portable and pretty to look at… everything many people want in the best blender (opens in new tab).

Smeg is well known for its colourful, high quality and 50’s retro-inspired kitchen appliances. While you probably know Smeg best for its iconic fridges (opens in new tab), its blenders are well-specced, attractive and convenient. Now, Smeg has made blending even more convenient with its new collection of portable blenders (opens in new tab).

Evolving from the brand’s original BLF01 blender, the new PBF01 blenders are designed to make smoothies, juices, soups and shakes on the go in a curved compact style. Smeg has also put care and attention into making the PBF01 blenders more environmentally friendly and moving the brand towards a greener future.

The Smeg PBF01 blender measures 335mm high and 142mm wide. This new condensed design can fit nicely into any kitchen size and won’t take up too much countertop space if you want to display it. Smeg designed the size specifically for people who opt for healthy lifestyle choices, as the PBF01 blender can make 1-2 drinks at a time, making it perfect for those on-the-go to a workout or into the office.

As the PBF01 blender is a small personal blender, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s not very powerful. But you’d be wrong. Similar to the original blender from Smeg, the PBF01 blender has a 300W motor and a double blade that easily tackles fruit and vegetables quickly and efficiently. It also has two speed levels to choose from and you can easily switch between the two by twisting the control knob on the side of the blender.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Another exciting feature of the Smeg PBF01 blender is its move towards sustainability with its use of recycled materials. With this new blender, Smeg has used Tritan Renew materials to make the two 600ml Bottles-To-Go and cup and spout lid that come with the blender.

Tritan Renew is made from 50% certified recycled content and is obtained using molecular recycling technology to break down and eliminate plastic waste to create new materials. This makes the Tritan Renew material highly durable, free of BPA and dishwasher safe.

In keeping with the 50’s style that Smeg is best at, the PBF01 blender has a curved retro-inspired design and colourful detailing. Shoppers can choose between seven different colourways, including the classic black, white, red or cream colours and pink, green and blue pastel shades.

The Smeg PBF01 blender is priced at £109.99 and will be available at Smeg (opens in new tab) and other select retailers in June. For more blending tips, here’s our guide on what to look for when buying a blender (opens in new tab).