Ninja quietly debuts the Slushi Twist that combines two slushie machines in one

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has debuted the Slushi Twist, its latest frozen drinks machine. Only available in the US, the Ninja Slushi Twist is two slushie makers in one so you can combine two flavours into one drink.

Wait, what?! Ninja has just quietly debuted its latest Slushi frozen drinks machine, and it’s bigger and better than before. The Ninja Slushi Twist allows users to combine two flavours into one drink, making it the perfect drinks and dessert maker for summer hosting.

The original Ninja Slushi came out in 2025, and similar to Ninja’s popular Creami ice cream machine, the Slushi became an instant bestseller. From there, Ninja followed up with the Slushi Max , an XL model with a much larger capacity for even more ice than you could shake your freezer at.

Now, Ninja has done it again with the new Ninja Slushi Twist . Another supersized frozen drinks machine, the Ninja Slushi Twist looks – and acts – like two slushie makers in one. It has two separate drinks chambers measuring 72 ounces each, giving you a maximum combined 144 oz capacity.

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Speaking of combined, that’s exactly what the Ninja Slushi Twist is designed to do. Rather than making just one flavour, you can make two flavours, one in each container, and either enjoy them separately or mix them together for unique ‘twisted’ combinations.

Mastering The Twist With The Ninja™ SLUSHi™ Twist - YouTube Watch On

The Ninja Slushi Twist does this with its Dual SlushAssist technology ‘slushes’ both drinks with the touch of a button. This technology also senses your ingredients and adjusts the settings accordingly to make the right balance for the perfect drink taste.

The whole system is completely automatic and can’t be used manually – you just have to trust the Ninja Slushi Twist to do the job right! It ‘slushes’ and dispenses extremely quickly, and can make over 10 servings at a time, making it perfect for this year’s summer season – well, for US customers, at least.

Available in four colours, the Ninja Slushi Twist is priced at $399.99 at Ninja . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK but I hope it arrives in time for summer 2026 as it’s going to be the standout gadget for my barbecues and garden parties.

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