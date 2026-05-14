Watch out, Shark – Levoit’s new portable fans are quiet, cooling and under £100

QUICK SUMMARY Levoit has launched its new Windi Mini series, featuring three portable fans. Within the new Levoit fan collection is the Windi Mini, the Windi Mini Plus and Windi Mini Pro, depending on your budget and power preferences.

Levoit has just launched its new Windi Mini series of portable fans, and they’re the most powerful, quiet and affordable models I’ve seen from this year’s fan launches. Featuring three versions, the Levoit Windi Mini Series has taken Levoit’s popular tower fan design and shrunk it while still keeping its powerful credentials.

The new Levoit Windi Mini Series consists of the Windi Mini, Windi Mini Plus and Windi Mini Pro. Each fan in the collection is portable and small enough to sit on your desk or bedside table, and are suitable for multiple budget types and power requirements.

All three fans in the Levoit Windi Mini Series offer strong airflow with five speeds of up to 7.0 m/s and 90 degree oscillation. They look similar to Levoit’s tower fan design and have a handle at the top, so you can carry them around – personally, I think they look like miniature lanterns!

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Described as pocket sized, the models in the Levoit Windi Mini Series weigh just 1.2 litres, and measure 12.5cm x 12.5cm x 33cm. Due to their small size, they can be as quiet as 20 decibels at its lowest speed while still offering powerful and discreet cooling throughout the day and night. The fans also have a built-in timer to keep costs down.

(Image credit: Levoit)

Looking closer at the different models, the Levoit Windi Mini is the entry-level fan in the series. Priced at £59.99 / $49.99, Windi Mini is a mains-powered model but it’s still small and light enough for you to easily pick it up and move it around your house – as long as the rooms you transport it to have a plug, of course.

Next is the Levoit Windi Mini Plus, the middleman in the series. As a cordless, battery-powered fan, the Windi Mini Plus has up to 20 hours of battery, depending on the speed you use. It has a timer of up to 12 hours, and is splash-proof so you can use it outdoors. A step up in features and price, the Windi Mini Plus costs £89.99.

(Image credit: Levoit)

Finally, the Windi Mini Pro is the premium offering in the range. It’s another cordless fan which offers wireless charging with its accompanying dock. The Windi Mini Pro has my favourite feature from the collection – an integrated LED ambient ring light which has three lighting modes so you can enjoy its cooling power while using the fan as a lamp.

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Another cool part of its mood-setting light is Fade Mode, which allows you to customise the light intensity of the Windi Mini Pro. This is designed to help you wind down at night while still using the fan. It’s priced at £99.99.