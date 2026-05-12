iRobot just unveiled 8 new Roombas at once – here’s what’s new

QUICK SUMMARY iRobot has announced a major expansion of its Roomba range for 2026, unveiling eight new robot vacuum models in one go. The updated lineup focuses heavily on slimmer designs and improved navigation, with several models now up to 25% smaller than previous generations. The new range will begin rolling out via iRobot’s online store from mid-2026, with UK prices starting at £229 for the Roomba 115 and rising to £799 for the flagship Roomba Max 775 Combo Robot.

iRobot has unveiled a huge expansion of its Roomba lineup for 2026, launching eight new robot vacuum models at once. The new range puts a major focus on slimmer designs and smarter navigation, with several of the robots now up to 25% smaller than previous generations.

Leading the lineup are the new Roomba Max 715 and 775 models, which are designed for larger homes and more demanding cleaning jobs. Both offer up to 30,000Pa suction power, alongside upgraded pet hair pickup, improved filtration and more advanced roller mopping technology.

The full range will begin rolling out across on iRobot's online store from mid-2026. UK pricing starts at £229 for the entry-level Roomba 115 and reaches £799 for the flagship Roomba Max 775 Combo Robot.

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Roomba 115 (Image credit: iRobot)

At the more affordable end of the range sits the new Roomba 115, which has been designed for apartments and smaller homes alongside the recently launched Roomba Mini. It focuses more on simple everyday maintenance, offering up to 15,000Pa suction power and compact smart navigation.

Most of the major upgrades arrive within the new Roomba Plus lineup, which includes the Roomba Plus 415, 515, 575, 615 and 675 Combo Robots. These models combine vacuuming and mopping in a single unit, whilst suction power jumps considerably depending on the model, ranging from 20,000Pa all the way up to 30,000Pa.