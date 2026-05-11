YETI’s latest limited-edition collection swaps outdoorsy neutrals for full-on Americana styling

YETI Summer Anthem Collection has landed in the US, and it might be the brand’s most overtly Americana-inspired colourway yet.

The limited-edition collection combines deep navy accents with bright reds and crisp whites across YETI coolers, drinkware, tote bags and accessories, giving the whole range a distinctly stars-and-stripes feel without explicitly leaning into patriotic branding.

A different shade of YETI

YETI is no stranger to bold seasonal colours. The brand has released everything from Venom and Tropical Pink to King Crab and Royal Blue in recent years, but Summer Anthem certainly looks more coordinated and lifestyle-driven than many of its previous drops.

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Tundra 45 Hard Cooler (Image credit: YETI)

The styling also marks a noticeable shift away from the earthy, outdoors-focused tones that originally defined the Texas-based brand.

Instead, Summer Anthem leans heavily into classic American summer imagery, with colour blocking that looks closer to varsity apparel and vintage coolers than technical camping gear.

The stars and stripes treatment

The collection includes a wide range of products, including the Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, Rambler drinkware, Camino tote bags, shot glasses and beverage tubs.

Some products also feature matching colour-blocked caps and accessories designed specifically for the range.

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YETI has experimented with more lifestyle-oriented collections recently, including the Throwback and Seafoam ranges, but Summer Anthem arguably feels the most themed of the lot.

Daytrip 14L Insulated Tote Bag (Image credit: YETI)

There are currently 59 products included in the range, from $10 coloured straws and $20 patches all the way to the $300 Trailhead Camp Chair and $400 Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler.

Cheekily, the brand also included a few products, like the Beverage Tub, that only really include one of the three colours, in this case, navy.

On the other end of the spectrum, you'll find the 45 Hard Cooler with a red base, blue buckles and a white lid that also features the collection’s ‘Built for the Wild’ USA graphic surrounded by star detailing.

The Summer Anthem Collection is available now at YETI US.