YETI goes retro with a limited edition drop and suddenly Stanley and Hydro Flask look a bit boring

YETI has unveiled a new Throwback Collection, giving some of its most recognisable gear a distinctly old-school look across both the US and UK.

The limited drop spans 10 products, covering everything from hard coolers and soft backpack coolers to drinkware and everyday carry accessories, all finished with heritage-inspired branding and colour accents.

With the new range, YETI is leaning heavily into nostalgia, reviving bold logos, contrast trims and a blue-and-white palette that feels closer to the brand’s early identity.

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However, beneath the retro styling, the products remain identical to their modern counterparts, featuring the latest technology the brand offers.

Built like the past performs like the present

The Throwback Collection includes some of YETI’s most popular models, such as the Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, the Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler and the Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, alongside smaller lifestyle pieces like the Rambler 18 oz Water Bottle and SideKick Dry Gear Case.

Even accessories such as hats, patches and buckets have been given the same throwback treatment, reinforcing the appeal of this limited-edition colourway.

(Image credit: YETI)

Thankfully, YETI left its old tech where it belongs (i.e., in the past), meaning the included coolers still use the brand's rotomoulded construction for durability, while pressure-injected insulation helps retain ice for extended periods.

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Soft coolers and carry solutions continue to rely on waterproof materials and reinforced stitching, making them suitable for everything from day trips to longer outdoor adventures.

(Image credit: YETI)

Drinkware, meanwhile, keeps its double-wall vacuum insulation, designed to maintain temperature throughout the day.

The inclusion of everyday carry items like the Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag and SideKick gear cases shows how the brand is positioning itself as a broader lifestyle label, not just an outdoor utility brand.

The Throwback Collection is available now at YETI US and YETI UK.

Prices start at around $20 / £15 for accessories, rising to $350 / £350 for larger hard coolers, with most core items sitting somewhere in between.