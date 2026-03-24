YETI goes retro with a limited edition drop and suddenly Stanley and Hydro Flask look a bit boring
The new Throwback Collection brings vintage YETI branding to coolers, bottles and everyday gear
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
YETI has unveiled a new Throwback Collection, giving some of its most recognisable gear a distinctly old-school look across both the US and UK.
The limited drop spans 10 products, covering everything from hard coolers and soft backpack coolers to drinkware and everyday carry accessories, all finished with heritage-inspired branding and colour accents.
With the new range, YETI is leaning heavily into nostalgia, reviving bold logos, contrast trims and a blue-and-white palette that feels closer to the brand’s early identity.Article continues below
However, beneath the retro styling, the products remain identical to their modern counterparts, featuring the latest technology the brand offers.
Built like the past performs like the present
The Throwback Collection includes some of YETI’s most popular models, such as the Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, the Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler and the Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, alongside smaller lifestyle pieces like the Rambler 18 oz Water Bottle and SideKick Dry Gear Case.
Even accessories such as hats, patches and buckets have been given the same throwback treatment, reinforcing the appeal of this limited-edition colourway.
Thankfully, YETI left its old tech where it belongs (i.e., in the past), meaning the included coolers still use the brand's rotomoulded construction for durability, while pressure-injected insulation helps retain ice for extended periods.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Soft coolers and carry solutions continue to rely on waterproof materials and reinforced stitching, making them suitable for everything from day trips to longer outdoor adventures.
Drinkware, meanwhile, keeps its double-wall vacuum insulation, designed to maintain temperature throughout the day.
The inclusion of everyday carry items like the Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag and SideKick gear cases shows how the brand is positioning itself as a broader lifestyle label, not just an outdoor utility brand.
The Throwback Collection is available now at YETI US and YETI UK.
Prices start at around $20 / £15 for accessories, rising to $350 / £350 for larger hard coolers, with most core items sitting somewhere in between.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.