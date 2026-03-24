Decathlon takes on Patagonia and Peak Design with a £50 suitcase-style backpack

Decathlon has built a reputation for offering affordable yet high-quality alternatives to big-ticket brands, and its latest Travel 500 Organiser backpack doesn't disappoint.

This 30-litre hiking backpack opens like a suitcase, complete with multiple internal compartments and a laptop sleeve.

These features put it in the same conversation as premium travel packs like the Patagonia Black Hole MLC, Cotopaxi's Allpa Series and Peak Design Travel Backpack, only at a fraction of the price.

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The Travel 500 Organiser sits within Quechua’s wider Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which leans heavily into accessibility and ease of use.

The brand says its focus wth the range is to remove barriers to getting outdoors, and includes everything from lightweight waterproof jackets to inflatable family tents and even a rooftop tent designed for vehicle-based adventures.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

The Travel 500 has a full-length clamshell opening, which allows it to be packed and unpacked like a suitcase rather than a traditional top-loading hiking bag.

Inside, there are three zipped compartments and a dedicated 15-inch laptop sleeve, giving it a level of organisation that’s usually reserved for travel-first backpacks.

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Unlike many suitcase-style backpacks, the Travel 500 keeps its hiking DNA and features padded shoulder straps, load lifters and a removable hip belt designed to shift weight onto your hips and reduce pressure on your shoulders.

Cabin-ready and part of a bigger push

With dimensions of 50 x 28 x 22 cm, the bag fits within most airline cabin limits, making it a practical option for short trips or one-bag travel.

At 1.3kg, it strikes a balance between structure and portability, while still offering enough organisation for everyday use.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Sustainability is one area where the Travel 500 feels more entry-level.

While many higher-end backpacks now use recycled fabrics or certified materials, Decathlon has opted for standard polyester construction here.

The focus is clearly on durability and affordability rather than eco credentials, although the inclusion of a 10-year warranty adds some long-term reassurance.

The Quechua Spring/Summer 2026 range will be available in the UK and Ireland from March 2026.

The Travel 500 Organiser is listed at Decathlon UK in Beige colour for £49.99 / €60 (~$67 / AU$96).