This 620g two-person tent might be the wildest ultralight shelter I’ve seen this year

Simond has unveiled one of the lightest serious trekking shelters we’ve seen this year.

The brand is known primarily for climbing and mountaineering equipment, but it is now targeting the growing demand for trekking and backcountry gear, bringing its technical expertise to a broader category.

The new Sprint Tarp Tent 2P weighs just 620g in total, using Dyneema composite fabric to deliver a combination of minimal pack weight and high durability.

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Despite tipping the scales well below those of most two-person backpacking shelters, it’s designed for proper mountain use, with a waterproof groundsheet rated up to 20,000mm and wind resistance tested to 70km/h in a wind tunnel.

(Image credit: Simond)

The tent leads Simond’s new Sprint collection, one of two trekking ranges the brand is launching for 2026 as it expands beyond its mountaineering roots into backcountry exploration.

The range is designed for ultralight, efficiency-driven trekking and aimed at experienced hikers who want a minimalist setup without sacrificing performance.

Alongside the Sprint, the Wilder collection takes the opposite route, offering shelters for longer, more remote expeditions, focusing on durability, comfort, and full autonomy in unpredictable conditions.

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Both collections share the same underlying philosophy, combining technical performance with a reduced environmental impact while pushing to make reliable mountain gear more accessible.

A tent that pushes ultralight further

Back to that tent. The Sprint Tarp Tent 2P is a single-wall design that relies on trekking poles for structure, keeping weight and packed volume down to a minimum (just 2 litres).

It’s built using Dyneema composite fabric, a material known for its high strength-to-weight ratio, often seen in premium ultralight gear.

(Image credit: Simond)

Despite its stripped-back design, the shelter features dual vestibules, a maximum inner height of 115cm, and a shape that maintains livability while remaining compact.

The company says it underwent extensive lab and field testing, including multi-week treks on routes such as the Haute Route des Pyrénées and the Pacific Crest Trail, where reliability matters far more than spec sheets.

A full ultralight system

Other highlights from the Sprint collection include the MT900 ultralight backpack, which offers 50 litres of capacity at just 880g, and a ventilated, tensioned-mesh back system designed for long-distance comfort.

MT900 Insulating Mat (Image credit: Simond)

The Sprint Ultralight Trekking Sleeping Bag comes in at 665g (bag only) with 900 cuin goose down insulation, while the alternative Sprint quilt drops weight further by removing the hood and zip, prioritising modularity and pack efficiency.

The collection also includes fully-repairable carbon trekking poles weighing 184g per unit, while the MT900 Insulating Mat balances low weight with a four-season-ready R-value of 5.4.

Built for harsher environments

For those heading deeper into the wild, the Wilder collection offers a more traditional, durability-first setup.

The MT900 tunnel tent, for example, weighs 2.08kg and is designed to withstand stormy conditions, with a double-wall construction, wind resistance up to 70km/h and a more spacious interior layout for extended use.

MT900 Tunnel Tent (Image credit: Simond)

Backpacks in this range increase carrying capacity and robustness, while sleep systems incorporate recycled materials to reduce environmental impact without compromising warmth or performance.

Simond is rolling out the new collections in stages, with the Wilder range and select Sprint gear already available, followed by the ultralight tent in May.