Patagonia’s go-to EDC crossbody has a new challenger from ultralight-specialist Gossamer Gear

Gossamer Gear has turned its attention to one of the fastest-growing gear categories right now, the humble crossbody bag.

Peak Design recently launched its take on the concept, and even though it's a very different beast from Gossamer's model, it shows just how popular crossbody bags have become.

The Sidequest 4L satchel follows a format popularised by brands like Patagonia, whose Terravia Sacoche has become a go-to for carrying everyday essentials on and off the trail.

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Like Patagonia’s version, the Sidequest is designed to keep key items close at hand, with a compact layout, an adjustable strap, and quick-access storage for things like your phone, snacks, or sunscreen.

But where Gossamer Gear differentiates itself is in how far it pushes the idea of minimalism.

Weighing just 3.8oz (around 108g), the Sidequest is lighter than most comparable crossbody bags, including Patagonia's.

(Image credit: Gossamer Gear)

That's thanks to the lack of excess compartments, padded sections, or overbuilt structure.

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Instead, you get a simple zippered main pocket, a front mesh stash area and just enough organisation to keep things accessible without slowing you down.

Less bag, more access

As you'd expect from ultralight trail specialist Gossamer Gear, the Sidequest is built to reduce the need to stop when out and about.

It can be worn crossbody or clipped directly onto a backpack harness, such as the Vetta 20L, acting as an extension of your main pack rather than a separate carry system.

That makes it particularly useful on longer hikes or fastpacking days, where digging into your bag for small items can quickly become frustrating.

(Image credit: Gossamer Gear)

While many crossbody bags have drifted into lifestyle territory, the Sidequest keeps things firmly rooted in performance, much like Klattermusen's Hrid WP Lanyard Pocket.

The lightweight materials, mesh storage and modular design all point back to efficiency on the move, not aesthetics.

Gossamer Gear has long focused on removing unnecessary weight and complexity, and the Sidequest is a natural extension of that thinking, applied to a much smaller format.

The Sidequest 4L is available now from Gossamer Gear, priced at $55 (~£41 / €48 / AU$80), putting it directly in line with Patagonia’s sacoche.