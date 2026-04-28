I just found my new 'forever fleece' and it’s not from The North Face or Patagonia

I have a love-hate relationship with fleece jackets. I use them all the time, as I live in a country where a good fleece is in use 80% of the year. On the other hand, I don’t like the fact that they are made of plastic, and every time you wash them, you contribute to the global microplastic issue.

The idea of a fleece you never replace

I like to think of the fleece I have and use as my forever fleece. Ideally, you would buy one and use it until it falls apart, which, if it’s a quality fleece, should take a long time. Like, years and years. Patagonia’s Synchilla fleeces are famous for their durability, and some older The North Face gear – the mountainwear variety – is also well known for its ruggedness.

Speaking of TNF, the forever fleece I’ve been using around the house is the Circular Denali variant, which uses a monomaterial construction, simplified trims for easier recycling, and slightly tweaked detailing, including fewer mixed materials and cleaner construction. It’s warm with slightly more room for a couple of layers underneath.

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Panels in all the right places (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The Denali is still going strong, but it’s not something I put on for more active outdoor pursuits. It’s a bit basic in terms of features, and harder to put a fitted waterproof jacket over. It’s good as an outer layer in dry weather, but I found it less versatile as a mid-layer.

And while I used to enjoy Patagonia’s R1 Air Jacket for when I need a thinner fleece outdoors, a thicker, more fitted model would be the best of both worlds: good enough for home but versatile enough for my hikes and outdoor walks.

The fleece that finally bridged the gap

Lately, I’ve been using the Tindur Shearling Jacket from 66ºNorth, which the brand says is its “most versatile mid-layer,” and it’s quickly becoming my new forever fleece. Like most pieces from the company, with a 100-year history of providing cold-weather gear for Icelanders, the Tindur Shearling Jacket is designed for performance in “extreme cold.”

Thick and fluffy (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

It’s made from Polartec’s Thermal Pro Shearling material, a high-performance take on classic sherpa fleece, but with proper outdoor credentials rather than just lifestyle appeal. It mimics sheepskin (shearling) with a deep pile and is thicker and fluffier than standard fleece. It is said to trap more air and provide better insulation than your everyday fleece, too.

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If the Tindur Shearling Jacket were made only from Polartec’s Thermal Pro Shearling, it might be too bulky and stiff. Thankfully, 66ºNorth included a bunch of flexible panels in critical areas, such as the elbows, inner arm, side of the torso, shoulders, and upper back. These make the fleece jacket mode much more comfortable, which is great for both indoor and outdoor use.

More than just a fluffy face

I especially like the panels around the elbows. So often, especially when you use a fleece in a home office, the elbows thin out, or the pile gets compacted. The same goes for the armpit area, which often gets rubbed away when you walk. The Tindur Shearling Jacket has neither of these issues.

Hem-tastic (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Another lovely touch is the adjustable, stretchy hem. It can be pulled in if you want extra draft protection, but it’s fitted well enough by default to prevent air from running up and down your back. The cuffs are equally as elastic, although not adjustable like the hem. I also love the neck, which sticks up, provides protection from the wind, and keeps your neck warm in general. You also get three zipped pockets – two hand and one chest – for your bits and bobs.

The long game, not the quick fix

Of course, the Tindur Shearling Jacket is made from plastic, but at least it’s mainly recycled. The main fabric is 100% recycled polyester, while the secondary fabric (the panels) are 86% recycled polyester and 14% elastane. It’s not plastic-free, but the fleece at least avoids using virgin materials.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The company doesn’t have a buy-back or circularity programme and relies mainly on its products lasting a very long time. 66ºNorth has a repair-first philosophy and runs an in-house repair workshop. You can also send garments in to be fixed and refreshed. Better still, they even keep archives of fabrics and trims to restore older pieces.

I’ve been wearing the Tindur Shearling Jacket for two months in one of the saddest British winters on record, and I’m still wearing it as I write these words. I’ve yet to wash it – it smells just as good as when I took it out of the box – but it looks as good as new. I can only hope it will stay just as good for many years to come.

Will it become my new forever fleece? It already is.

The Tindur Shearling Jacket is available now at 66ºNorth EU, 66ºNorth UK and 66ºNorth US for the recommended price of €300 / £260 / $330 (~AU$490).