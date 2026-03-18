Salomon’s trail running dominance just got a serious challenger from Iceland
66°North shifts focus from shells to summer-ready performance gear designed for the trail and beyond
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66°North might be best known for its premium outerwear, but its latest drop heads in a different direction.
Instead of alpine-ready shells, the brand is turning its attention to trail running with the updated Helgafell Collection for SS26.
And this time, the comparison feels less Arc’teryx and more Salomon.Article continues below
The Helgafell range, featuring lightweight layering options, packability and storage solutions, is clearly designed for runners who spend long days on unpredictable terrain.
The collection includes windbreakers and waterproof jackets that disappear into their own pockets, 2-in-1 shorts with multiple stash compartments, and tights with deep thigh pockets, all finished with reflective detailing inspired by Icelandic roadside markers.
Built for Iceland, not just the trail
Like much of 66°North’s output, the Helgafell Collection is shaped by Iceland’s famously volatile weather.
That means pieces are designed to handle sudden shifts in wind, rain and temperature, a key reason the line leans so heavily on adaptable, packable layers.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Helgafell Jacket leads the charge here, offering an ultra-light windproof shell that packs into its own pocket.
It’s made from PFAS-free ripstop fabric with UV 50+ protection, odour control, and a water-repellent finish, making it just as suited to exposed ridgelines as to breezy summer runs.
The sleeveless Helgafell Vest builds on that idea, delivering similar protection in a lighter format, with added chest insulation and a reversible security pocket for essentials.
Trail performance with everyday appeal
Other items, such as the moisture-wicking base layers, available as both short- and long-sleeve options, offer anti-bacterial treatment and UV 50+ protection.
Meanwhile, the Helgafell Short Tights and full-length Tights focus on comfort, durability and on-the-go storage.
The 2-in-1 Helgafell Shorts arguably best capture the collection’s intent with integrated inner tights, multiple pockets and high-visibility reflective strips.
While Salomon leans heavily into race-day performance, Helgafell feels more relaxed, a collection designed not just for moving fast in the mountains, but for slotting into everyday life, too.
The new Glacial Beach and Sulphur Powder colourways reinforce that shift, bringing a softer, landscape-inspired palette that feels as at home in the city as it does on the trail.
The Helgafell Collection is now available at 66ºNorth, with prices starting at £20 / $20 / €20 (~AU$32).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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