This legendary Icelandic outdoor brand just entered Arc’teryx territory with its Gore-Tex Pro shell built for brutal weather

Icelandic outdoor brand 66°North has unveiled what it describes as its most advanced shell yet, the new Tindur Gore-Tex Pro jacket and pants.

Designed for demanding winter environments, the new outerwear aims squarely at the high-end technical shell category dominated by brands such as Arc'teryx and The North Face, where durability, weather protection and breathability are expected to perform at the highest level.

Part of the Tindur line, which also includes fleeces, the new waterproof jacket is built with PFAS-free Gore‑Tex Pro fabric and features a waterproof, breathable membrane designed to withstand harsh weather.

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According to the company, the goal was to create a shell that delivers maximum protection without compromising mobility or ventilation.

Built for demanding winter conditions

The Tindur jacket is packed with features aimed at people spending long days in exposed environments.

Large underarm ventilation zips allow excess heat to escape during climbs or high-effort movement, while a helmet-compatible hood and adjustable collar help seal out wind and snow.

(Image credit: 66ºNorth)

The jacket includes two hand pockets, two chest pockets, an external pass pocket, an internal security pocket and a large mesh dump pocket, offering plenty of space for gloves, goggles or climbing skins.

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YKK AquaGuard zippers with webbing pullers are positioned to remain accessible when wearing a backpack or harness, while adjustable cuffs and a drawcord hem help dial in the fit during stormy conditions.

A full shell system for harsh weather

Alongside the jacket, 66°North is also launching matching Tindur Gore-Tex Pro shell pants designed with the same high-performance philosophy.

The pants feature an articulated fit for unrestricted movement, along with thigh ventilation zippers to regulate temperature during strenuous activity.

Two cargo pockets provide additional storage, while protective instep patches help guard against wear from crampons or ski edges.

Other practical details include an adjustable waistband with belt loops, attachment points for optional suspenders and integrated snow gaiters to keep powder out during deep winter conditions.

Price TBC. Find out more at 66ºNorth.