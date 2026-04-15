The North Face’s latest camping gear ditches zips and it actually makes sense

The Universal Collection focuses on intuitive design that works for more people, not fewer

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The North Face Universal 20 Daypack
(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face has spent years refining the formula of mountain-grade performance gear that looks just as good in the city, but its latest launch takes a different route altogether.

The new Universal Collection is built from the ground up with accessibility in mind, co-created alongside adaptive athletes including Vasu Sojitra and Maureen Beck.

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Designed to remove barriers, not add complexity

To make the collection more accessible, zippers are replaced with magnetic closures, loops are oversized and easy to grip, and tactile cues help guide use for people with visual impairments.

The setup processes have been simplified, too, and products are easier to handle across a wider range of physical abilities.

The North Face Universal Wawona 3 Tent

The North Face Universal Wawona 3 Tent

(Image credit: The North Face)

The Universal Wawona 3 Tent, for example, uses equal-length poles and high-visibility sleeves to make pitching easier in low-light conditions.

The entry point is wider and lower, making it more accommodating for mobility devices, while the pack-down process is simplified with a larger storage bag.

Small details that make a big difference

Other pieces in the collection follow the same logic, including the Universal One Bag, which removes zippers entirely, replacing them with magnetic FIDLOCK closures, while adjustable insulated layers help regulate temperature across a range of conditions.

The North Face Universal One Bag

The North Face Universal One Bag

(Image credit: The North Face)

The Universal 20 Daypack stands upright on its own and features a magnetic opening for easier access, while its adaptive carry system accommodates different body types and mobility setups, including wheelchair use.

Even the smaller accessories have been rethought, such as the Basecamp Mules, which feature a symmetrical design that removes the left/right shoe division.

The North Face Universal 20 Daypack

The North Face Universal 20 Daypack

(Image credit: The North Face)

What makes the Universal Collection stand out isn’t just the products themselves, but the direction they signal.

By working with adaptive athletes from the outset, The North Face is flipping the traditional design process, which all too often retrofits accessibility into existing products.

The collection launched on 14 April 2026 and is available through The North Face and selected retailers.

Pricing is relatively accessible for the category, ranging from $60 (~£44 / €51 / AU$84) for accessories to $435 (~£321 / €369 / AU$609) for the tent.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

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