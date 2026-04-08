Merrell follows Arc’teryx and The North Face into fashion with new Gore-Tex hiking footwear collection

Outdoor brands have been edging further into fashion for years, with names like Arc'teryx and The North Face leading the charge through high-profile collaborations and design-led collections.

Now, Merrell is taking a similar step, teaming up with Free People’s FP Movement on a new footwear capsule that blends trail-ready tech with a more lifestyle-focused look.

Best known for its hiking shoes, trail running footwear and no-nonsense approach to outdoor performance, Merrell isn’t the most obvious candidate for a fashion crossover.

Article continues below

That said, the move mirrors a wider trend, as technical gear continues to find its way into everyday wardrobes (see also: Hoka Speedgoat 2 reissue), driven by the seemingly insatiable demand for gorpcore.

Trail heritage, reworked

The key product of the collaboration is the Cham Storm GORE-TEX sneaker, a modern rework of Merrell’s archival Chameleon line.

It combines a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane with a lightweight trail build, while adding FP Movement’s more playful detailing and toggle lacing for easy on-and-off.

The Chameleon family has long been positioned as a versatile off-road option, designed to balance grip, comfort and durability.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Merrell)

Alongside it sits the Hut Moc 2 Packable, a much more relaxed slip-on designed for recovery, travel and low-effort days outdoors.

Built with quilted ripstop uppers, it can be zipped together using an integrated carabiner, making it easy to stash in a bag between uses.

The contrast between the two models highlights the direction of travel.

The Cham Storm leans into proper trail use with waterproofing and outdoor intent, while the Hut Moc 2 sits closer to FP Movement’s studio-to-street roots.

Pricing is set at $180 (£134 / €154 / AU$256) for the Cham Storm GORE-TEX and $90 ($67 / €77 / AU$128) for the Hut Moc 2 Packable, placing the collection in line with other premium lifestyle-outdoor hybrids rather than entry-level trail footwear.

Both are available now from Merrell and Free People.