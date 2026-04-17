Nike revives a forgotten running shoe it says inspired ACG

Nike has reissued one of its earliest running shoes as part of its renewed push into outdoor gear, bringing the LDV back in a limited run tied to the relaunch of Nike ACG.

Originally released in 1978, the LDV was designed as a road running shoe, built around the now-iconic waffle outsole developed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.

(Image credit: Nike)

Over time, the model became associated with a story that the brand has continued to reference, hinged on an iconic photo of American mountaineers Rick Ridgeway and John Roskelley wearing the shoes during an expedition on K2.

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Nike positions that high-altitude moment as a key influence behind the creation of All Conditions Gear – ar ACG for short – its outdoor-focused sub-brand, which has recently been relaunched with a stronger emphasis on performance and versatility.

The updated LDV retains its original low-profile silhouette and retro styling while introducing modern materials and tooling.

Nike has added ReactX cushioning, the very same tech powering the Metcon 10 and the Vomero 18, for improved comfort and energy return, alongside a revised waffle outsole designed to offer better grip across mixed terrain.

The result is a hybrid that sits between a lifestyle trainer and a light trail shoe, aligning with ACG’s current direction.

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A limited return with a wider rollout to follow

The reissue forms part of a limited-edition launch in partnership with Huckberry, where the shoe debuted on 16 April ahead of a wider North American release.

Sadly, the shoes are completely sold out at the time of writing.

(Image credit: Nike)

The initial drop includes a Dark Sulfur and Photo Blue colourway, reflecting the original palette.

Although Nike’s own launch page has been inconsistent, the LDV is already available through third-party retailers.

In the UK, pairs have surfaced via END Clothing, while US availability extends beyond Huckberry following the early-access window.

The release comes as Nike continues to rebuild ACG’s identity, leaning into archive-driven storytelling while updating older silhouettes with modern performance features.