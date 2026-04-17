Under Armour is chasing Nike and New Balance with its new 90s-inspired sneaker and it might be onto something

Under Armour is continuing its push into the lifestyle sneaker space with the launch of the Arc 96, a new unisex trainer that leans heavily into the ongoing revival of 90s and early-2000s design.

The release follows recent efforts from the brand to expand beyond its performance-led identity and into more culturally relevant footwear.

Last year, Under Armour introduced a more experimental silhouette aimed at younger audiences, moving further into the fashion-forward trainer space.

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(Image credit: Under Armour)

The Arc 96 takes a similar yet different approach, drawing on heritage rather than futurism.

Inspired by the brand’s founding year, the new model incorporates design elements associated with classic 90s running shoes, including layered uppers, visible structure and a chunkier midsole profile.

Those cues are reworked with more contemporary detailing, such as translucent side panels and an asymmetrical tongue construction.

A familiar trend with a different player

The Arc 96 arrives at a time when retro running silhouettes continue to dominate the sneaker market.

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Brands including Nike, ASICS and New Balance have all leaned into archival designs and Y2K-era aesthetics, with consumers showing sustained interest in styles that balance nostalgia with everyday wearability.

Under Armour has historically been less visible in this category, focusing instead on performance footwear and training shoes.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Its recent releases suggest a more deliberate attempt to tap into the same cultural space, using established technologies to bridge the gap between sport and lifestyle.

The Arc 96 includes dual-density UA HOVR cushioning, typically found in the brand’s running shoes (see also: Under Armour HOVR Machina 3 review), designed to deliver a softer, more responsive ride underfoot.

The upper combines breathable mesh with full-grain leather overlays, mirroring the layered construction commonly seen in retro trainers while maintaining durability for daily wear.

The shoe is positioned as suitable for both casual wear and light activity, reflecting a broader trend towards hybrid footwear that moves between settings without compromising comfort.

The Under Armour Arc 96 is available now in multiple colourways at Under Armour UK, Under Armour US, and Under Armour EU, priced at £125 / $125 / €140 (~AU$174).