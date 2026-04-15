Nike and Salomon made retro running cool again but Altra just took it somewhere new

Altra might not be the first name that comes to mind when talking about fashion-led running shoes, but its latest collaboration suggests that could be about to change.

The Colorado-based brand has teamed up with Los Angeles label PLEASURES to launch a limited-edition version of the Experience Flow 3, tapping into the growing appetite for 90s and early-2000s running aesthetics.

The result is the “Satellite” colourway, a metallic silver-blue design that channels the era’s love of bold finishes and expressive details.

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(Image credit: Altra)

It’s a direction we’ve seen from bigger players like Nike and Salomon in recent months, as retro-inspired running gear continues to spill into everyday wear.

Now, Altra is making its own play, just with a more unconventional edge.

A performance shoe with a rebellious streak

Despite the collection's fashion-first approach, the Experience Flow 3 retains Altra’s signature geometry, including a low heel-to-toe drop and a roomy toe box that lets your feet move more naturally.

That’s paired with a noticeably more expressive upper, with silver paint streaks running across the shoe, giving it a worn-in, almost industrial look, while PLEASURES branding features prominently across the laces and forefoot.

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(Image credit: Altra)

According to the brand, the design is meant to capture motion in real time, with the shoe acting almost like a canvas shaped by movement, sweat and repetition.

Collaborations between performance brands and fashion labels aren’t new, but this one feels more aligned than most.

PLEASURES has built its reputation on reworking classic silhouettes through a punk and subcultural lens, while Altra has long positioned itself as an outsider in the running world.

That shared “question the norm” mindset comes through in the campaign, which toys with the idea of running as a creative expression rather than as pure performance.

The Altra x PLEASURES “Satellite” Experience Flow 3 is available from 14 April in limited quantities via select retailers and online.

In the UK, the shoe is priced at £161, which puts it in line with premium daily trainers and most fashion-led running collaborations right now.

In the US, the shoes are sold for $160 at Altra (~€136 / AU$224).