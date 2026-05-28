Xiaomi has unveiled a batch of new wearables, including the Xiaomi Watch S5 46mm and Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro, as part of its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) range.

The new devices blend flagship-style materials and long battery life with prices that still undercut many rivals from Samsung, Garmin and even Huawei.

The standout launch is arguably the Xiaomi Watch S5 46mm, featuring a stainless steel frame, optional ceramic and forged carbon bezels, and a 1.48-inch AMOLED display capable of reaching 2,500 nits peak brightness.

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Xiaomi says the smartwatch weighs just 46g and measures only 10.99 mm thick despite packing an 815mAh battery rated for up to 21 days of use under light conditions.

A surprisingly premium push

The Watch S5 46mm also arrives with more advanced health and sports tracking than previous Xiaomi wearables.

Xiaomi claims the upgraded heart-rate system improves monitoring accuracy to 98.4%, while the watch supports more than 150 sports modes and dual-band five-system GNSS positioning for more reliable outdoor tracking.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

One of the more unusual additions is something Xiaomi calls “Passion Mode.”

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This tracks cheering gestures such as clapping, arm swinging and fist clenching during sporting events, then converts them into measurable workout-style data, including calorie burn and cheer counts.

It sounds slightly ridiculous, but it certainly helps the wearable stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

Sleep tracking has also been upgraded, compared to the Xiaomi Watch S4, to include HRV monitoring and weekly and monthly sleep reports.

The smartwatch runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and supports the usual ecosystem features, including remote camera controls, phone-finding features, and Xiaomi Home integration.

Fitness bands are becoming smartwatches

Alongside the Watch S5, Xiaomi introduced the Smart Band 10 Pro, a new fitness tracker with surprisingly smartwatch-like specs and features.

The successor of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro features a large 1.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000-nit peak brightness, built-in GNSS positioning, and up to 21 days of battery life, all packed into a slim 9.7mm body weighing just 21.6g.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Like the Xiaomi Watch S5, the Smart Band 10 Pro supports more than 150 sports modes and upgraded heart-rate monitoring, with the company claiming 98.2% accuracy from its revised sensors and algorithms.

The wearable also introduces some genuinely useful cross-platform functionality: when paired with a Xiaomi smartphone and an iPhone simultaneously, you can receive calls, messages and notifications from both devices on a single band.

Xiaomi is also pushing further into women’s health tracking through a partnership with Clue, with buyers receiving a three-month Clue Plus membership for deeper cycle and fertility insights.

More than just wearables

The brand also announced the Xiaomi Buds 6 semi-in-ear earbuds with Harman tuning and adaptive sound features, the Sound Play portable speaker with synchronised lighting effects, and the Robot Vacuum H50 Pro with 15,000Pa suction and an automated cleaning dock.

Pricing starts at £149.99 (~$210 / 173 / AU$281) for the Xiaomi Watch S5 46mm and £69.99 (~£94 / 81 / AU$131) for the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro.