I thought my Wi-Fi was fast and stable, but looking at TP-Link's new Wi-Fi 8 collection I'm now considering an upgrade – the lower latency and better signal performance are key

Quick Summary TP-Link has announced the roadmap for its Wi-Fi 8 products, with the first arriving later this year. The Archer 8 router platform will be followed by a Wi-Fi 8 mesh network system, then travel router and extenders.

If you thought your home Wi-Fi was good enough, think again. Wi-Fi 8 will soon be more accessible and compatible devices should provide even lower latency, more stable and reliable connections, and – perhaps most importantly – stronger signal performance.

TP-Link is one of the brands jumping on board the new wave, having now announced several products that will be Wi-Fi 8 enabled – including a router that's coming later this year, and a mesh network system to follow early next.

I currently employ Google's Nest Wifi Pro mesh system around my own home, which supports Wi-Fi 6E and has proved excellent for providing blanket coverage upstairs and down, and in my garden office (and the garden itself, in fact). However, I'm seriously considering upgrading once the new tech arrives – not least for the greater signal strengths.

Latest Videos From

Just about every device in my home is connected in some way – even my washing machine and beer cooler (no, really) – so the strain on my system can sometimes result in hampered performance when multiple wireless doohickeys are trying to connect at once.

It's fairly light, to be honest, but from what we've seen so far – and what TP-Link promises – is that I may never have to worry again. At least until Wi-Fi 9 arrives.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

How will Wi-Fi 8 change my home network?

TP-Link claims that its Wi-Fi 8 devices have tested well in comparison with Wi-Fi 7 equivalents, including up to 30% signal performance in multi-floor environments. That's for single device connections. There's up to 20% improvement when multiple devices are connected simultaneously.

Considering that's against a standard even higher than the one I currently use (and am largely happy with), that's impressive.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It claims there's a 1 to 3 dB improvement in reception sensitivity on the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands through RF optimisation. And that's the key.

We should also get faster and more stable connections over longer distances (up to 33% higher throughout, it's claimed).

(Image credit: TP-Link)

What TP-Link devices will be Wi-Fi 8 enabled and when are they coming?

As for real world testing, I'm hoping to try out a Wi-Fi 8 system myself in the coming months. And TP-Link's first product will be the Archer 8 router platform. That'll arrive in October.

A Deco 8 Wi-Fi 8 mesh system will follow in Q1 2027 (January – March), with a TP-Link Roam 8 travel router then arriving in Q2 next year.

Finally, a series of Wi-Fi 8 range adapters and extenders will be available around the same time.

Prices are yet to be revealed, but don't expect them to be cheap at this early stage in the technology's lifespan. For example, TP-Link's Deco BE65 Pro Wi-Fi 7 mesh system currently costs around £500 for a starter kit of three units.

It could be worth it though, especially if you struggle to fill your own home with stress-free connectivity.