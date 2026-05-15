Tapo's new video doorbell includes all my favourite smart security features

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has quietly launched the new Tapo TD23 video doorbell, featuring a 2K 5MP camera and Starlight sensor, as well as AI-powered smart detection. It’s currently priced at £94.99/$99.99, but already discounted to around £79.99 on TP-Link’s UK website. It can also be purchased via Amazon and Argos.

TP-Link has quietly launched its new Tapo TD23, featuring most of the smart security features you’d want from one of the best video doorbells. The brand already has a strong reputation in the smart home space thanks to devices like the Tapo D235, which earned five stars in its full review last year.

The new TD23 features a 2K 5MP camera paired with a Starlight sensor, allowing it to capture much sharper detail whilst also supporting colour night vision. Through the Tapo app, users can access a live view of their front door at any time, with enough clarity to easily spot faces, deliveries and smaller details around the entrance.

It has an RRP of £94.99/$99.99, although like many of Tapo’s launches, there’s already an early discount available, bringing it down to £79.99 on TP-Link’s UK website. It’s also available through Amazon and Argos.

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(Image credit: TP-Link)

The camera uses a 160-degree diagonal field of view combined with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which Tapo says delivers a proper head-to-toe view of visitors from as close as one metre away. Compared to many traditional 16:9 video doorbells, it also captures more vertical space, making it much easier to see parcels left on the floor outside your door.

The TD23 also includes AI-powered smart detection capable of recognising people, pets, packages and vehicles, helping reduce unnecessary motion alerts whilst making notifications feel far more useful overall.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Installation looks fairly flexible, including multiple mounting wedges inside the box, allowing users to better angle the camera depending on where the doorbell is positioned. It also runs on a rechargeable and removable battery system paired with a low-power protocol designed to extend battery life between charges.

Finally – and probably my favourite feature overall – users can store footage locally using a microSD card installed inside the included hub, with support for up to 512GB. That means you can avoid monthly subscription fees entirely if you want to, although Tapo also offers its optional Tapo Care cloud storage service for those who prefer cloud backups.

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