NordicTrack’s premium home gym push just got fresh competition from this smart rower

The connected home fitness space has become increasingly crowded over the last few years, but rowing machines still feel somewhat underserved compared to treadmills and exercise bikes.

Brands such as NordicTrack and Peloton have spent years turning cardio equipment into fully connected training hubs packed with guided workouts, performance tracking and subscription-driven ecosystems.

At the same time, rowing remains dominated by either ultra-premium commercial machines (e.g. Technogym Skillrow) or basic budget models with minimal smart functionality.

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It's true that companies such as Hydrow offer connected rowers (see also: Hydro Wave review), but there are certainly fewer alternatives than in other home gym categories.

(Image credit: Merach)

Merach appears keen to close that gap with its new NovaRow R50 Pro connected air rower, which offers athlete-focused metrics at a more affordable price than big-ticket rivals.

The machine uses a pure wind-resistance system powered by a 32-blade fan and a 3.5kg flywheel, with users able to manually adjust the resistance between 10 levels to suit workout intensity.

According to Merach, the setup is designed to recreate the feel of open-water rowing while supporting everything from steady-state cardio sessions to more explosive HIIT workouts.

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A quieter arms race

What makes the R50 Pro more interesting is that Merach is clearly targeting the growing group of home athletes who care about detailed performance analysis instead of just calorie counts.

The rower introduces a new 5.5-inch backlit LCD display with a redesigned vertical layout, alongside metrics such as watt output, average wattage, drag factor, stroke waveform data, and 500-metre split times.

(Image credit: Merach)

That sort of information has traditionally been associated with commercial machines like Concept2's RowErg, so its appearance in a more affordable home setup feels notable.

The company has also addressed one of the more frustrating issues found on connected cardio equipment by placing the integrated iPad holder above the monitor, so workout data remains fully visible during sessions.

Folding away the problem

Space-saving design remains one of the biggest selling points in home fitness, especially as larger cardio machines increasingly compete for permanent floor space in smaller homes.

Merach says the R50 Pro can be folded and stored vertically after workouts, while the frame itself combines iron, aluminium and a stainless steel sliding rail for added durability.

(Image credit: Merach)

The machine supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and works with both the Merach app and Kinomap for guided training sessions and workout syncing.

Offline workout storage is also included, allowing users to sync their data later if they train without an active connection.

The NovaRow R50 Pro is available now for £880 at Merach UK. The machine is currently on special offer, selling for only £480. In the US, you can buy the rower on Amazon for $530.